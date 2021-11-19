LA GRANDE — An American Red Cross community blood drive conducted in La Grande this week may have been the most successful in at least two decades, according to event organizers.
A total of 260 units of blood was collected at the two-day drive, according to Sheldon Strand, who coordinates the Red Cross blood drives in La Grande with his wife, Linda. Sheldon Strand said that based on his data, this may have been the most blood donated at a La Grande Red Cross blood drive since at least 2000.
“It was really fantastic. I don’t have words to describe it,” he said.
The 260 units raised during the drive, held Tuesday, Nov. 16, and Wednesday, Nov. 17, brings the total number of units collected in La Grande during five Red Cross drives in 2021 to 974, easily outdistancing the totals of 643 units in 2020 and 465 units collected in 2019 at La Grande Red Cross blood drives. A unit of blood is about a pint.
One reason the donation rate is much higher is that the blood draw sessions in La Grande, all conducted at the Church of Jesus Christ Church of Latter-day Saints, are now two days instead of one. The extra day was added about a year ago to accommodate the greater number of people who want to give blood in Union County.
Strand credits the increase in the number of people giving blood in Union County to a growing understanding of the critical need for blood.
All of the blood collected at the drive this week was sent to Salt Lake City where it will be processed before being sent to Boise, Idaho, according to Linda Strand.
Most of the blood collected in La Grande will stay within the Greater Idaho Red Cross region it is in. The region includes portions of not only Oregon and Idaho but also Montana. Its headquarters are in Boise.
The next Red Cross blood drive will be conducted on Jan. 25-26 at the Church of Jesus Christ Church of Latter-day Saints, 1802 Gekeler Lane, La Grande. The drive will be conducted from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26.
For additional information on the Jan. 25-26 blood drive call Linda Strand at 541-963-4261 or 541-910-1973.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
Beats include the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
