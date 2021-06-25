LA GRANDE — It’s official, the La Grande School District has a solid budget in place for 2020-21.
The La Grande School Board voted Monday, June 21, to adopt a total 2021-22 budget of $44.345 million, $3.180 million more than its current year’s budget.
The budget calls for no program reductions or layoffs and a net increase of .55 of one full-time employee position.
The district’s budget is stable despite the loss of 140 students since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The school district receives about $8,600 from the state for each student. The loss of the 140 students since the pandemic hit has cost the school district about $1.2 million in state funding.
Typically, such a loss in funding would mean the school district would be forced to make cuts in staff and programs to balance its budget. This year the school district’s reserve fund is strong in part because of COVID-19 relief money.
The school district has $7.01 million in federal funding available to it to offset the impact of the pandemic. This is funding the La Grande School District will be reimbursed for once it is spent, according to La Grande School District Budget Director Chris Panike.
A significant portion of the COVID-19 relief funding will be put in the school district’s reserve fund, helping offset the money the school district lost due to declining enrollment, Panike said.
The budget was built on the assumption that about 80 of the students lost will return in the fall. If the number is less, the school district will draw on its reserves to make up the difference, Panike said.
“The success of the budget moving forward largely depends on student enrollment in the fall,” he said.
Panike said that will go a long way toward determining the level of funding the La Grande School District will have the next two or three years.
The school board adopted the budget after its budget committee voted on June 2 to recommend its adoption.
