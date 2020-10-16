LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District’s School Resource Officer program has received a boost.
The school board voted Wednesday night, Oct. 14, to approve a one-year intergovernmental agreement for the program, which has been in place at least five years.
The program provides the La Grande School District with a deputy from the Union County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy works throughout the academic year, visiting schools and meeting with students, faculty and staff.
The school district first had an SRO about 15 years ago. That SRO was an officer from the La Grande Police Department. The school district later had to discontinue the program because of financial problems before it was reinstated in 2015.
Robin Maillie, chair of the La Grande School Board, said having a school resource officer creates a safer environment and promotes positive attitudes toward law enforcement by making it possible for students to get to know sheriff deputies.
“They are less afraid when they can interact and develop personal relationships (with school resource officers),” Maillie said.
The new contract calls for the school district to pay the Union County Sheriff’s Office $39,657 for the September to December period. The money will be provided in two payments of $19,828.50. The amount to be paid in the January to June period will be billed at a prorated amount based on the salary and benefits of the deputy assigned to the position.
The reason the September to December amount for 2020 is not certain is Cody Bowen will be the SRO for this period. Bowen has been the school district’s primary SRO since 2015. However, it is not clear if Bowen will continue serving as SRO in 2021 because he is a candidate for Union County Sheriff in an election that will be conducted Nov. 3. The school district will thus be billed in the January to June period in a prorated amount based on the salary and benefits of the deputy assigned to the position.
