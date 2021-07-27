LA GRANDE — La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza is worried that the release of the movie “Joe Bell,” which opened in theaters across the United States on Friday, July 23, will set back what for some has been an eight-year healing process.
This concern is why Mendoza is encouraging students, parents and staff impacted by the tragic story the movie tells to contact the La Grande School District for help if they need it.
“I feel that it is important to reach out,” Mendoza said.
The film depicts the story of Jadin Bell, a La Grande High School sophomore who committed suicide in early 2013 after being bullied because he was gay. The movie also tells of how Jadin’s father, Joe Bell, responded by starting a walk across the United States as a tribute to his son. Bell’s walk ended tragically on Oct. 9, 2013, when he died after being struck by a semi-trailer while walking along a road in Colorado.
Mendoza said the movie is a reminder to many in the community of a great loss and he expects a number of people will find themselves needing love and support to help them cope.
The school district superintendent also said this is an important time to reflect on the full range of ways “we can support young people in our communities.”
Lola Lathrop, the mother of Jadin Bell and the wife of Joe Bell, shares this sentiment.
“I hope that the message this movie sends will make all of us more vigilant, and inclined to safeguard the well-being of young people who deserve the opportunity to thrive,” Lathrop said in a written statement.
She said that the bullying Jadin experienced could have happened anywhere and that people everywhere need to focus on this issue.
“This is where our schools and communities and our parents need to focus their attention because our young people are at risk,” Lathrop said. “Each of us needs to examine ourselves and begin making changes. We need to look at our own actions and consider how they affect others, instead of casting the first stone.”
Mendoza said LGBTQ2SIA+ students often experience discrimination, harassment and bias at schools and in their lives.
“These experiences can send students a message that they do not belong and can lead to depression and other mental health challenges,” the superintendent said in written statement.
He said this may lead to thoughts of suicide. Adult guidance, though, can go a long way toward preventing thoughts of self-harm from becoming attempts.
“As adults we have the responsibility to do everything in our power to ensure that young people in our lives are affirmed and supported for exactly who they are,” Mendoza said.
The superintendent said if a young person comes to an adult seeking understanding and support for a mental health issue the La Grande School District has resources to help them. He stressed that the school district also has resources to help any student who is in need of mental health support.
These resources include the school district’s School Based Health Center and counseling support offered through the school district’s day treatment program for students in kindergarten through eighth grade, which remains open this summer.
Mendoza also said anyone who has a concern can contact their school’s principal via email and they will call or have other counseling support staff call. More information on this service is available at www.lagrandeesd.org/cultureofcare.
Mendoza also said that to better understand what the school district has in place to support students who experience bullying or mental health trauma, people are encouraged to go to www.lagrandesd.org/cultureofcare to review LGSD’s Bully Matrix & Reference Guide and its LGSD-Suicide Prevention/Intervention/Postvention plan.
Mendoza, who became the La Grande School District’s superintendent in 2017 after coming here from the Morrow County School District, said one of his ultimate objectives is to bring out the best in students by creating a safe and supportive environment with the help of the community.
“As we remember Jadin and Joe Bell, let us renew our commitment to ensure that every student is healthy, safe, engaged and affirmed so they can reach their full potential,” he said.
