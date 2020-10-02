LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District is dialing it up digitally by launching a new smartphone app.
The app provides a one-stop resource for users seeking to keep up with the often nonstop world of La Grande School District activities.
App users can find a smorgasbord of information, including cafeteria menus, up-to-the-moment sports scores, contact information for staff, emergency alerts for school bus delays and more.
The app also has a calendar feature and makes it easy for users to share photos and access information with other school district platforms. Users also can place events from a school calendar in their personal smartphone calendar.
The app, now available, has been in the making since last spring, said Casey Hampton, the La Grande School District’s technology manager. The app will work on any Android or IOS smartphone.
“We know families are using smartphones as a primary means to communicate. That’s why we’ve created an app that is custom-built for mobile,” Hampton said.
The app essentially links users to webpages for all of the district’s schools plus the La Grande School District’s.
“It is a very valuable tool that helps us be an information outlet,” Hampton said.
An outlet that is convenient and not be unwieldy.
“It can all be put in your pocket,” Hampton said.
The app also allows parents to register their children for school bus pickups and drop-offs, making it easier for the school district to determine what routes its bus service must provide.
That could come in handy when kindergarten through third grade students in La Grande begin attending schools Monday, Oct. 5, the first on-site instruction in the district since mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new app also allows educators to add to it and share what is happening in their classes, and coaches will be able to update scores.
The school district’s campaign’s slogan for the mobile app is “Connect with the La Grande School District, Anytime, Anywhere.”
To find the app, visit app stores for Apple or Android phone and search for “La Grande School District.”
