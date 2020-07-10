LA GRANDE — The cost of lunches in the La Grande School District likely will change in 2020-21.
The La Grande School Board heard a proposal Wednesday to boost the price of lunches for elementary school students by 10 cents to $2.75, middle school students by 10 cents to $2.90 and high school students by five cents to $3.
Chris Panike, the La Grande School District’s business manager, said the increases are needed to allow the district to conform to the federal 2010 Healthy Hunger-Free Kids Act. The law requires schools charge meal prices that are within 40 cents of the full reimbursement rate the federal government pays.
Panike said school districts that charge less than the reimbursement rate must regularly increase their prices. The proposal would boost the average price of La Grande school lunches to $2.85.
The school board will vote on the lunch price increases in August. No school board members voiced opposition to the plan during the meeting Wednesday.
Panike also told the school boar the district might have the opportunity to provide free lunches to all students in kindergarten through eighth grade in 2020-21. The reason is that 41.5% of its K-8 students are in the Community Eligibility Provision. CEP students qualify for help from at least one government assistance program outside what school districts provide.
The La Grande School District is set to qualify for 67% reimbursement from the federal government for meals for its K-8 students because 40% are in the CEP category. Panike said a reimbursement rate of 67% would not be high enough for the La Grande School District to afford to provide free K-8 lunches. However, it would be able to do this if the state provides a least $40 million in funding to its Fueling Students for Success nutrition program in the next special legislative session, which could come this month.
Such a step would mean the La Grande School District likely would receive enough funding to boost the total federal and state reimbursement the district would get for K-8 students to 90%. The level would put the school district in a position to offer free K-8 lunches, Panike said. Should the state fund Fueling Students for Success, he said the money probably would come from the state’s Student Success Act fund, which receives revenue from the state’s new corporate activity tax.
Panike also urged school board members to request legislators support funding Fueling Students for Success.
