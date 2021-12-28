LA GRANDE — A new academic and athletic center may be in the La Grande School District’s future — one which would be built without raising tax rates.
The La Grande School District is considering asking voters to approve either a $6 million or a $7.1 million bond levy for capital construction in May. The passage of one of these bonds would not raise the total school taxes paid by property owners in part because of the recent refinancing of the 20-year $31.5 million bond voters approved in 2014.
“We could improve our educational facilities without raising taxes,” said La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza.
Money from the bond would pay for the construction of a multiuse academic and athletic center where the Annex building is now. The building would include two gyms and two classrooms that would be used for a variety of classes, including health, science and technology. The building would be a preengineered metal building that would be available for public use and would meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, which the current Annex building does not, according to Mendoza.
The school district’s aging Annex building, which has a gym and is about 10 feet north of La Grande Middle School, is more than eight decades old. The Annex building and the school district’s adjacent maintenance, facilities and grounds structure — which is at least 100 years old — would both be torn down if a bond is approved. The maintenance, facilities and grounds services would likely be moved to a structure the school would obtain on Adams Avenue.
Should the $7.1 million bond be presented to voters and passed, some money from it would also be used to do renovation work at Willow School, which is about 100 years old.
Voter approval of the $6 million or $7.1 bond would not raise the school district property tax rates now in place.
“The existing tax rate would be maintained,” Mendoza said.
The reason the tax rate would not change is that the $31.5 million bond school district voters approved in 2014 was refinanced this year, meaning that rate per $1,000 of assessed value taxpayers are now paying for it will drop from $1.93 to $1.65 per $1,000 of assessed value beginning in July of 2022, the same time charges for the $6 million or $7.1 million bond levy would kick in. The rate per $1,000 of assessed value for the $6 million bond would be 24 cents and the rate for the $7.1 million bond would be 29 cents. The amount property owners would be spending on school district bond payments would be the same in July 2022 as what they are paying today, Mendoza said.
$4M matching grant
The clock is ticking for the La Grande School District because it was awarded a $4 million Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching grant from the state for the building of the academic and athletic center earlier this month. The school district will receive the $4 million grant only if voters approve one of the bonds being considered. Voters would have to approve the $6 million or $7.1 million bond in May 2022 because this was the election date specified by the school district in its application for the Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching grant. If voters do not approve a bond in the May election, the school district would lose its $4 million OSCIM grant.
The school district would then have to apply for another OCSIM grant.
“There is a lot of competition for these grants,” said retired La Grande School District Business Director Chris Panike, who will chair the political action committee for the school district’s bond campaign if it goes forward.
Mendoza said he wants the La Grande School Board to decide in January if it will have the school district move forward with a bond levy in the May election and, if so, whether it would pursue the passage of a $6 million or $7.1 million bond. The superintendent said that deciding on both early in the year would give the school district plenty of time to take the steps needed to get a bond levy on the ballot.
The school board will discuss the proposed levy when it meets at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Mendoza said the board may decide at the meeting to move forward and seek passage of one of the bonds. Public input will be taken at the meeting.
La Grande School District voters have a mixed track record when it comes to approving bonds. Voters rejected capital construction and maintenance bonds in 2006 and 2008 prior to passing the $31.5 million bond in 2014. The 2006 levy asked for $30 million and the 2008 levy request was for $18.1 million. La Grande School District voters also rejected a five-year option levy in 2011 that would have raised $900,000 a year for the school district.
La Grande voters did approve a small technology bond in the late 1990s.
The La Grande School District has never sought a bond for which there was a state OSCIM grant available to match a portion of it. Mendoza noted that Oregon school districts seeking the passage of bonds have an impressive success rate when there is a matching grant. Voters in Union County school districts have approved all bond levy requests for which an OSCIM grant has been attached. Voters in the Imbler, North Powder and Union school districts all have approved bonds since 2011 that had OSCIM grants tied to them. In all three cases the school districts received $4 million OSCIM grants after their voters approved $4 million bond levies for capital construction and maintenance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.