LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District’s improved credit rating is helping property taxpayers save millions.
The La Grande School District recently refinanced its general obligation bonds, originally sold in 2015, for a significantly lower interest rate, which will save taxpayers almost $2.3 million over the approximately 15-year remaining life of the bonds.
Voters in 2014 passed a $31.85 million bond measure. The district used the funds from the bond to build the new Central Elementary School and a new Career and Technical Education building at La Grande High School, remodel the high school gymnasium and auditorium, and add classroom spaces at Greenwood and Island City elementary schools. The money also provided security upgrades and facility improvements throughout the district.
The bonds’ refinanced rate is 1.69%, significantly lower than the original interest rate of 4.75%. One of the reasons for the lower rate is a substantial improvement in the school district’s credit rating from A2 to A1, according to a La Grande School District news release.
“This improved credit rating created a better investment viewpoint for bond buyers,” said the district’s business director Chris Panike.
The $31.85 in bonds were sold at a $4.1 million premium in 2015, which provided the district a total of $36 million to invest in its facilities, Panike said. And starting in 2015, the school district’s population began to grow by 2-3% a year. This boosted the school district’s budget because it receives at least $7,000 a year per student from the state. The money from enrollment growth helped make it possible for the school district to install a new track and tennis courts and make other improvements, while boosting its financial reserves.
The result of the additional funding, Panike said, was a better rating from Moody’s Corporation, an American business and financial services company. When interest rates dropped to all-time lows, it allowed the school district to refinance the bonds and save taxpayers more than $2 million in debt service requirements.
La Grande School District superintendent George Mendoza called it “good news for taxpayers and our community.” School board chair Robin Maille said given the economic uncertainty due to COVID-19, the school board “felt the bond refinance was a fiscally prudent decision that would take care of our school district and taxpayers in the long term.”
With the successful conclusion of the refinancing, the district will complete a grant-funded facilities study that will involve a facilities committee, community input and long-range plan. Then, the district will submit a proposal to receive a $4 million bond matching grant by July 2021. If the application is successful, voters will have to pass a matching bond in May 2022 for the district to receive the money.
The goal is to have $8 million in funds for facility improvement without increasing tax rates to service the debt on both bonds. Taxpayers will continue to pay around $1.91 per $1,000 of assessed value to service the debt on both bonds.
According to Mendoza, the district has stayed below the rate of $1.99 per $1,000 that was estimated when taxpayers approved the bond measure in 2014 and will continue to stay below that rate long term. This puts the district in a strong position when considering future bond measures because a $4 million bond request would keep the district near or below the current $1.91 per $1,000.
The La Grande School District still has facilities that need significant improvements and upgrades, according to the news release, including the 100-year-old annex building at the middle school and the 80-year-old Willow building, which houses the district office, preschool classrooms and a gym.
