LA GRANDE — La Grande High School’s main entryway resembled an archeological excavation site the morning of Friday, July 9.
A lengthy 4-foot-deep trench, similar to some at sites where researchers search for artifacts, dominated the scene. Workers, unlike those on many archeological digs, easily found what they were looking for — a 250-to-300-foot water main 4 inches in diameter.
The water main, in place since the mid-1970s, was removed and is now being replaced by a new one that will also provide LHS with all its water. The new main will be welcome at LHS since the old one was in poor condition. La Grande School District crews have had to dig down into the water main twice over the past three years to repair leaks, according to facilities manager Joseph Waite.
This is one of two major renovation projects being conducted at La Grande High School this summer. The second will involve the removal and replacement of much of the concrete in the front entryway, the same site where part of the water main work is being done. Much of the concrete dates back to the 1970s, Waite said, and some from the early 1950s.
Time has not been kind to the concrete.
“It is broken and cracked,” Waite said.
In addition, the surface of some of it has worn away because of the corrosive qualities of the substances used to melt ice in the winter.
The deteriorating condition of the concrete does not pose a safety hazard, but it would several years from now if it is not replaced.
“We wanted to get ahead of the safety issue,” Waite said.
Another major La Grande School summer renovation program involves upgrading two modular classrooms just west of the school district’s tennis courts, a site once part of the old Central Elementary School campus. Central was torn down about five years ago and replaced by a new school at Second Street and H Avenue.
The modulars, which were Central classrooms, are being converted into classrooms for Eastern Oregon University Head Start and InterMountain Education Service District. The renovation work being done includes exterior painting; the addition of restrooms, new flooring and LED lighting; and the paving of its parking lot.
The InterMountain ESD will use its modular to run a program that will help preschool children who would benefit from additional services, and EOU Head Start will use its modular as a classroom for children in its preschool program.
On the elementary school front, work involving the replacement of tiles at Greenwood Elementary School, which had asbestos, is continuing. The old tiles are located on stairs to the Greenwood gym, a landing there and the staff break room. All of the tiles with asbestos, which were covered with carpet, have been removed by an abatement company. The asbestos-free tiles to be put in will be covered by new carpet.
Another grade school project is being conducted at Island City Elementary School where an office for a behavior specialist is being added by installing new walls. The office will be a site where children who have behavioral issues can get help.
“It will be a place where they can refocus and redirect,” Waite said.
Waite said the addition of the office will minimize classroom disruptions in addition to benefiting children with behavioral issues.
Work is also being done at the school district’s old Willow School, which is now its administrative and classroom building. The building’s conference room, which was used as an EOU Head Start classroom during the 2020-21 school year, is being renovated this summer into a multipurpose room. Furniture and window blinds are being added and new carpet and video conference equipment are being put in.
“This will give it a more professional, cleaner look,’’ Waite said.
