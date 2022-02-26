LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District’s shop for maintenance and grounds work may have a new home in the next couple of years.
The shop’s facilities, based at an old building constructed about 110 years ago, will be moved from the La Grande Middle School area to the Adams Professional Plaza on the 1800 block of Adams Avenue if voters approve a $4.485 million bond in the May election. Money from the bond would be spent on the replacement of the school district’s aging Annex building with a new academic and athletic center.
The money would also fund the demolition of the Annex and the school district’s shop building, which is just north of the Annex. The school district’s shop facilities would then be moved to the Adams Professional Plaza.
The La Grande School District is now renting the space at Adams Professional Plaza and may later purchase it if the bond request is approved by voters, according to Joseph Waite, the La Grande School District’s facilities director.
One of the pluses of moving the shop facilities off campus is that it would reduce vehicle traffic in the vicinity of the middle school. Presently, middle school staff and the shop for maintenance and ground work share the parking lot.
“The move would prevent us from interfering with school traffic and keep them from interfering with our traffic,” Waite said.
He does not know of any accidents ever occurring in the parking lot, but said the potential is there for one.
The shop building is in poor condition because of its age and a lack of maintenance work done on it. Waite said for many decades the school district has focused on spending money maintaining buildings students use and the shop building has been a low priority in terms of upkeep.
“There has been a lot of deferred maintenance,” he said.
Much of the shop department’s supplies and equipment are stored in rooms in the Annex building. The proposed building that would replace the Annex would have two full-sized gyms, locker rooms and two classrooms, but no storage space. That means supplies and equipment would be kept at the Adams Professional Plaza building. The structure the school district would rent has thousands of square feet of floor space but less than what the shop department has access to now for storage. The difference would be made up by making good use of the large amount of ceiling space the building has, Waite said.
Waite said moving supplies and equipment to the Adams Avenue site would be easier because it will be spacious enough to operate forklifts on its concrete floor. The present shop and Annex building site do not have enough room for the operation of forklifts indoors, which means employees have to carry items in and out.
Joe Justice, a member of the bond’s political action committee, Citizens for School Renovation, said the La Grande School District is fortunate to have a building like the one at Adams Professional Plaza available.
“Spaces of this nature rarely come on the market,” he said.
Justice said the school district had more options with regard to where it could move the shop facility because it does not have to be on school district property.
“We had more flexibility,” he said. “We were trying to be creative.”
Justice said that if the bond passes it would be the hope of the school district that it would later be able to purchase the building at the Adams Professional Plaza. Renting or purchasing an existing building would cost the school district much less than if it built a new shop structure.
Passage of the $4.485 million bond that would trigger the shop department’s move would not raise the total school taxes paid by property owners because of the recent refinancing of the 20-year $31.5 million bond voters approved in 2014 for capital construction and maintenance.
The school district is facing a deadline because in December 2021 it was awarded a $4 million Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching grant from the state for the building of the academic and athletic center.
The school district will receive the $4 million matching grant only if voters approve the new $4.845 million bond. Voters would have to approve the bond in May because this was the election date specified by the school district in its application for the grant.
