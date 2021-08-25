LA GRADE — La Grande is projected to receive cooler than average weather the next three days but warmer temperatures are on the way.
The National Weather Service forecast calls for La Grande to have high temperatures of 76 degrees on Thursday, Aug. 26, 72 degrees on Aug. 27 and 77 degrees on Aug. 28. La Grande’s average temperature for this time of year is about 80 degrees, according to Jim Smith, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
In Wallowa County, the forecast for Enterprise calls for high temperatures to be between as much as 5 degrees cooler than La Grande the next three days, with highs of 73 degrees on Aug. 26, 70 degrees on Aug. 27 and 72 degrees on Aug. 28.
A low pressure system that is drawing in colder onshore marine air is responsible for the cooler air, according to Jim Smith, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Pendleton. The low pressure system is also keeping temperatures down, Smith said, by creating cloud cover.
A small high pressure system that will boost temperatures is expected to move into Northeast Oregon starting at the end of the weekend. La Grande is projected to have a high temperature of 85 degrees on Aug. 29 and close to 84 degrees on Aug. 30. Enterprise is forecast to have top temperatures of 81 degrees on Aug. 29 and 82 degrees on Aug. 30.
The high pressure system will create clear skies, boosting temperatures.
“High pressure systems are associated with less clouds," Smith said.
A low pressure system is expected to come in early next week that will cool things down again.
“The warming trend will be short-lived at best," according to a statement on the National Weather Service website.
Smoke from wildfires in the Northwest is expected to be limited in Northeast Oregon for the next three days.
“There is no haze in the forecast," Smith said, explaining that winds from the west will help keep smoke levels down.
AQAir, an air quality monitoring website, is projecting that air quality in La Grande and Enterprise will be good on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27.
