LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District’s buildings are set to receive a comprehensive assessment.
It will be an exam that could help the La Grande School Board decide whether to ask voters to later approve a bond levy to raise funds for the restoration or replacement of its oldest buildings.
The school district hired the firm BLRB architects, which has Oregon offices in Bend and Portland, to conduct the assessment, which will involve all of the district’s buildings and adhere to a formula and standards set by the Oregon Department of Education.
The assessment, which the school board discussed during a work session Wednesday, Oct. 28, will include information on the condition of electrical, heating and plumbing systems and hazardous materials in buildings.
“It will provide us with a snapshot of what we have,” said Joseph Waite, the school district’s facilities and bond manager.
The school district, Waite said, will be most interested in what the inspection reveals about the district’s three oldest structures, its Willow, Annex and maintenance buildings, all of which are at least 90 years old.
BLRB’s Facilities Assessment is expected to be completed by January. After that, BLRB will help organize a committee of community stakeholders to create a long-range facility plan for the school district. The plan will be developed after taking extensive input from the community.
The Annex building, constructed in 1924 and just north of La Grande Middle School, may be the structure that receives the most attention. It houses a gym used extensively by the school district before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. The long-range facility plan committee will want to determine if the Annex building should receive moderate or major restoration work or be demolished to make way for a new structure.
School District Superintendent George Mendoza said he would prefer removal and replacement of the Annex building, but the district will abide by the wishes of the community.
“We will do what the people want,” Mendoza said.
The long-range plan should be finished by June, Waite said.
Once the plan is complete, the La Grande School District will be eligible to apply for a Oregon School Capital Matching grant from the state. Most school districts awarded OSCM grants will receive up to $4 million in funds if district voters approve a bond for capital construction and maintenance of that amount or more. Some school districts can receive up to $8 million in matching funds, according to the Oregon.gov website.
The BLRB firm currently is doing design work for the Union School District’s $8 million building renovation project. Waite said this is a plus for La Grande because it means the firm’s architects will be in Union County more often.
“This is fortunate for us because we will have more access to them,” Waite said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.