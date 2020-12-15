LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District will host a virtual town hall Wednesday, Dec. 16, 6:30-7:30 p.m. to discuss COVID-19 data for Union County and related matters.
The forum will feature Carrie Brogoitti, Union County public health administrator, and Zachary Spoehr-Labutta, a physician with Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande. Both have firsthand experience in the county’s response to the pandemic. They will address the COVID-19 situation in Union County as well as the plan for distributing the much-anticipated vaccines that soon could arrive on the local scene.
George Mendoza, La Grande School District superintendent, and Scott Carpenter, the school district’s director of educational programs, also are participating in the forum to discuss the plan for resuming education in January, after the district’s winter break concludes.
The town hall will be available for viewing live at www.lgsd.tv as well as on the school district’s Facebook page. The recording will be accessible afterward on Facebook.
