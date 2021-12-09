LA GRANDE — A group of five La Grande High School alums are succeeding at keeping Father Time’s corrosive hands from erasing their school’s past, but they need help to continue.
The alumni are working as volunteers for the Graduation Class Picture Project, which is restoring framed collections of 36 surviving LHS graduating class photos from 1924 to 2001. The preservation work includes having the picture frames replaced, with plastic glass that helps protect the photos from damaging ultraviolet light.
The restored frames have new blue background paper to coincide with the school’s blue and white colors, according to Kathy Rudd, a 1969 LHS graduate and a Graduation Class Picture Project member.
To date, frames have been restored for the classes of 1934, 1964, 1966 and 1969. The work is not inexpensive, running approximately $206.44 per frame.
Rudd said the volunteers for the Graduating Class Picture Project will need funding before they can restore many more picture frames. Rudd is encouraging each class between 1924 and 2001 to submit donations to cover the cost of renovating their class frame. Rudd said each time a class provides full funding, her group will make that class its next priority.
In addition to Rudd, the group’s members also include LHS graduates Mary Ellen Taal, Jim Roper, Nan Fordice and Gail Fuller-Hug.
The picture frames being restored were previously displayed in the school’s main entrance. They were taken down to be restored and because they were in a disorganized state and not in chronological order.
“They were in disarray,” Rudd said.
Members of the Graduation Class Picture Project stepped forward to restore the frames, Rudd said, because they were afraid the photos would be put somewhere where they might be damaged. The school’s senior classes, she said, deserve to have their place in their school’s history preserved.
“We want to share LHS’s history,” Rudd said.
The volunteers hope to display the restored class photos inside the school’s east entrance, which gives access to the gym and the school’s auditorium. This is a high-traffic area used by the community coming to school events and also offers more open low wall space where people could easily see framed photos.
“We want to increase their visibility,” Rudd said.
She noted, though, that the photos will not be placed there until approval is received from La Grande High School.
The frame renovation work is being done in the school’s Tiger Cage room. LHS’s Leatha Canfield, a behavior intervention specialist and computer lab paraprofessional who is in charge of the Tiger Cage room, made space available for the photo project. Canfield is impressed with the group’s energy and the quality of the work they are doing.
“They are so emotionally involved,” she said.
Rudd said she has emotional ties to the project because her late mother, Betty Martin Peck, was a member of the school’s class of 1934 and her late husband, Calvin Rudd, graduated with the class of 1966.
“This makes it special for me,” she said.
Rudd said the project is also worthwhile because it is so closely linked to history, which all members of the photo project love.
“It is an awesome project because we are having so much fun with it,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.