LA GRANDE — The number, even with a calculator in hand, is eye popping.
La Grande High School’s class of 2021 has been offered a combined $830,000 in college scholarships and awards to a total of 55 students, according to information provided by La Grande High School.
“This is a testament to the hard work of our students,” said LHS Assistant Principal Eric Freeman.
The assistant principal also said the scholarship total is a credit to people in the community reaching out to young people. Freeman noted that a number of the scholarships are from local organizations.
“They are the lifeblood of La Grande,” he said.
The sum total of what LHS students have been offered is comparable to what it has been in previous years, according to LHS Principal Brett Baxter.
Not all of the scholarships and awards offered to members of the class of 2021 will be accepted, Chelsee Rohan, an LHS counselor, said. She explained that some students received scholarship offers from multiple universities and will have to decline ones from those they will not be attending.
Rohan credits the school’s students with persevering through the application process, which she said has been more challenging during the COVID-19 pandemic. The public health crisis, for example, has made it more difficult for students to meet with counselors in person to get tips for filling out applications.
She said students benefited when LHS was opened to in-person instruction earlier this year after almost a year of only online instruction. The move made it easier for counselors to get information about available scholarships to students.
Rohan added some students can be overwhelmed by all the information they receive by email, making it easy to overlook scholarship applications emailed to them by the school’s counselors. Paper applications handed to students, Rohan said, are more likely to get their attention.
The counselor also noted it is easier for students to get answers to questions by talking to someone at school rather than relying on email correspondence.
“It is faster for students,” she said.
She also said that it is sometimes faster for students to talk to a counselor than to have to go online to find scholarship application information.
“They do not want to have to click around on a website for an hour,” she said.
Rohan is proud of the effort students put in while applying for scholarships.
“They did a stellar job,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.