LA GRANDE — A restored portion of La Grande’s theatrical past now is easier to see.
A 5-foot high security fence in front of the Liberty Theatre Complex on Adams Avenue in downtown La Grande was removed after being in place for more than three years.
The fence, which blocked the front view of the complex, was removed because exterior work on the front entrances of its two buildings, the Liberty Theatre and the Putnam Building, is virtually complete. The exterior includes ground-floor windows like those in place about a century ago and historic colors that decorate the complex’s exterior the way they did a century ago.
The fence had been in place to protect the public while activities like demolition was conducted to remove the previous facade and replace it with one that has a historic look.
“It (the fence) was put up for safety,” said Dale Mammen, who owns the Putnam Building with his wife, Ginny.
The colors on the facades include Decatur Buff, burgundy, waterbury green and mill springs blue. These colors are all classified as historic, Mammen said.
The Putnam and Liberty Theatre buildings have long been linked. Mammen noted the original owners of the Liberty lived in a portion of the Putnam Building. He also said at one time the Putnam Building had a door that opened onto the stage of the Liberty.
The restoration of the first floor of the Putnam Building now is almost complete. Its features include a mezzanine, facilities for a bakery and a restroom that meets Americans with Disabilities Act compliance.
The upstairs level of the renovated Putnam Building will feature two small apartments to serve as dressing rooms for performers or places for traveling entertainers to stay, offices for theater staff and facilities for a restaurant. Mammen hopes to have the upper portion of the Putnam Building completed sometime in 2021.
Much of the renovated building, which was constructed in 1911 by Stephen A. Gardinier, who moved to La Grande from New York, is designed to look as it did early in its history.
The Putnam Building, like the Liberty Theatre, which closed in 1959, is on the National Register of Historic Places. This means workers have had to conform to National Parks Service standards while doing renovations, Mammen said.
Wallpaper in portions of the building is from the old Palomar Club and will remain after the renovation. The restaurant and bar operated from 1948-53, Mammen said. The Palomar Club moved to a new site in La Grande and was renamed the Tropidara and continued operating at least through the 1980s.
Mammen is delighted the first-floor restoration of the Putnam Building is nearing completion.
“It is really exciting to be able to share with the community a building which has been a part of the community for more than 100 years,” Mammen said.
The restoration of the Liberty Theatre, which the Putnam Building will complement, also is in its final stages.
“We are confident we will have a grand opening in 2021,” said Ashley O’Toole, chair of the Liberty Theatre Foundation Board.
Work that remains includes building a restroom that is ADA compliant, installing heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, a sprinkler fire suppression system and reinforcing the foundation under the stage.
, O’Toole said.
