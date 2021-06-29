LA GRANDE — The Wildhorse Foundation has awarded a $10,000 grant to the Liberty Theatre Foundation to complete the theater’s sound and light system.
The grant, the fourth the Liberty has received from Wildhorse but first for the sound system, provides the funding necessary to complete the system, according to Ashley O’Toole, chairman of the Liberty Foundation.
“We’re extremely grateful to the Wildhorse Foundation,’’ O’Toole said. “They have come to our aid previously and have really helped us on the path to completing the historic theater’s renovation. We thank them for their continued support, and for the continued partnership.’’
Work on the renovation has been progressing significantly this year. O’Toole said they are hoping to have the bulk of renovations completed by the end of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.