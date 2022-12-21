Going over the Blue Mountains will likely be an icy experience during Christmas weekend 2022, as it was in this December 2015 photo. Although some light snow is predicted on Dec. 25 in the Grande Ronde Valley, a white Christmas is not in the forecast.
LA GRANDE — A White Christmas is not in La Grande’s immediate future, at least not the kind Bing Crosby, who made a surprise stop in La Grande in 1955, famously sang about.
The National Weather Service in Pendleton is forecasting there is a chance La Grande will receive light snowfall on Christmas Day between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. There is little chance though that there will be any snow accumulation in La Grande, according to Rob Brooks, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
The meteorologist explained that the snow likely will be mixed with rain and the ground will be wet due to warmer temperatures, which would prevent snow from sticking.
The high temperature in La Grande on Christmas Day is forecast to be 43 degrees.
The light snowfall and rain La Grande is expected to receive on Christmas Day will be brought in by a low pressure system, one of three that will be passing through the region between late Wednesday, Dec. 21, and Christmas Day.
“Each low pressure system will bring in a different type of weather," Brooks said.
The first system is expected to bring frigid temperatures and wind late on Dec. 21.
“A cold Arctic air mass will be making its way here," said Brandon Lawhorn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are expected to reach 2 degrees below zero the evening of Dec. 21 and it will remain very cold on Dec. 22 when winds pick up. La Grande is expected to receive winds of 11-14 mph with gusts as high as 22 mph, creating a significant wind chill since temperatures will range from 2 below to 15 degrees.
“It will be so cold that even a slight breeze will make it feel colder,” Lawhorn said.
People outside in these conditions could develop frostbite in as little as 30 minutes, according to the National Weather Service, which is advising residents to prepare for the cold snap by making sure the elderly and vulnerable have adequate warmth and shelter, to bring their pets inside and to limit their time outdoors.
The cold snap isn't expected to last long, according to Lawhorn, who said “conditions will warm up gradually through the weekend.”
Temperatures on Dec. 23 are expected to range from 26-29 degrees in the Grande Ronde Valley. Residents can expect snow to accompany the rise in temperatures.
“The Grande Ronde Valley may receive 2 inches of snow from late Thursday through Friday," Lawhorn said.
There is a slight chance, he said, that the Grande Ronde Valley may also receive some freezing rain in addition to snow on Dec. 23.
Temperatures will top the freezing mark on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, when the high is projected to be 39 degrees and the low 33 degrees, and a mix of rain and snow is expected.
The mild weather La Grande will have on Christmas Day will continue at least through Dec. 26, when the National Weather Service is projecting that the valley will have cloudy conditions with a chance of rain and low temperature of 38 degrees and a high of 42 degrees.
