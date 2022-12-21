White Christmas?
Going over the Blue Mountains will likely be an icy experience during Christmas weekend 2022, as it was in this December 2015 photo. Although some light snow is predicted on Dec. 25 in the Grande Ronde Valley, a white Christmas is not in the forecast.

 The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — A White Christmas is not in La Grande’s immediate future, at least not the kind Bing Crosby, who made a surprise stop in La Grande in 1955, famously sang about.

The National Weather Service in Pendleton is forecasting there is a chance La Grande will receive light snowfall on Christmas Day between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. There is little chance though that there will be any snow accumulation in La Grande, according to Rob Brooks, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.

