Snow blankets the intersection of Fourth Street and Jefferson Avenue in downtown La Grande early Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. More light snow is expected this week, according to the National Weather Service.
LA GRANDE — The National Weather Service is forecasting that La Grande and Enterprise will each receive light amounts of snow on Tuesday, Feb. 1, and Wednesday, Feb. 2.
La Grande has a 20% chance of receiving snow after 10 a.m. on Feb. 1, and a 20% chance of receiving daytime snowfall on Feb. 2 between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Meteorologists are projecting that Enterprise, on Feb. 1, has a 30% chance of receiving snow between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. and a 20% chance early in the evening. Enterprise, on Feb. 2, has a 20% chance of receiving snow after 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
The snow forecasted for the Grande Ronde and Wallowa valleys is not expected to be much.
“The maximum they will receive will be half an inch,” said Cole Evans, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Pendleton.
The weather system bringing in the snow is expected to be relatively dry, leading to the low snow totals.
“There is not much moisture in that system,” Evans said.
The areas above 4,000 feet in Union and Wallowa counties may receive up to 2 inches of snow on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2, Evans said.
Temperatures are projected to remain at freezing or not far above it through Feb. 4.
The National Weather Service is forecasting that La Grande will have high temperatures of 31 degrees on Feb. 1, 30 degrees on Feb. 2, 34 degrees on Feb. 3 and 35 degrees on Feb. 4. La Grande’s low temperatures are projected to be between 18 and 22 degrees through the end of the week.
The weather will be colder in Enterprise where the National Weather Service is projecting that the high temperatures will be 25 degrees on Feb. 1, 23 degrees on Feb. 2, 29 degrees on Feb. 3 and 32 degrees on Feb. 4. Low temperatures through the week in Enterprise are projected to be between 6 and 14 degrees.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Beats include the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.