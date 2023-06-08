LOSTINE — A lightning strike sparked a grassfire east of Lostine Wednesday, June 7, in what firefighters said could be a harbinger of the fire season ahead.

“There were some impressive flame lengths for early June,” said Tracy Brostrom, the Wallowa Unit forester for the Oregon Department of Forestry.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.