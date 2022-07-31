NORTH POWDER — Linda and Floyd Dixon received the ride of a lifetime at the North Powder Huckleberry Festival this past weekend.

The North Powder couple, the festival’s grand marshals, helped lead its parade on Saturday, July 30, while riding in a 1926 REO Roadster, a vehicle that had to be started by a hand crank.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.