Sharon Bullock, a retired Central Elementary School teacher, is shown with a new tiered literature stand in the childrens waiting room at the Department of Human Services Self Sufficiency office building. The literature stand was added by the Mountain Valleys Reading Council in honor of Bullock.
Parker Baum, Frankie Baum and Winnie Baum, all siblings, read books from a new literature stand in the children's waiting room at the Department of Human Services Self Sufficiency office building in La Grande.
Sisters Frankie Baum and Winnie Baum of La Grande, read books from a new literature stand in the children's waiting room at the Department of Human Services Self Sufficiency office building in La Grande.
Sharon Bullock, a retired Central Elementary School teacher, is shown with a new tiered literature stand in the childrens waiting room at the Department of Human Services Self Sufficiency office building. The literature stand was added by the Mountain Valleys Reading Council in honor of Bullock.
Submitted photo/Mountain Valleys Reading Council
Parker Baum, Frankie Baum and Winnie Baum, all siblings, read books from a new literature stand in the children's waiting room at the Department of Human Services Self Sufficiency office building in La Grande.
Jessica Baum/Contributed photo
Sisters Frankie Baum and Winnie Baum of La Grande, read books from a new literature stand in the children's waiting room at the Department of Human Services Self Sufficiency office building in La Grande.
LA GRANDE — A local educator’s tireless commitment to getting children to embrace books and reading is being recognized at the Department of Human Services Self Sufficiency office building at 1607 Gekeler Lane.
The Mountain Valleys Reading Council has purchased a tiered literature stand for the children’s waiting room at the DHS building in honor of Sharon Bullock, who taught in the La Grande School District for 22 years before retiring in 2020.
The literature stand, which has six compartments, is filled with at least 60 books donated by the Mountain Valleys Reading Council.
“We wanted to honor Sharon’s legacy," said Carol Lauritzen, president of the Mountain Valleys Reading Council. “She had an outstanding career in promoting literacy."
Bullock first served as a reading instructor at the old Riveria Elementary School for one year before taking a position at Central Elementary, where she taught third grade for 21 years.
She enjoyed teaching third grade because it gave her a chance to focus on what she feels passionate about, helping children develop reading skills.
“Literacy is the foundation of so many aspects of life,’’ Bullock said.
Bullock said she is proud to be recognized by the Mountain Valleys Reading Council because she has long been impressed with the work it does.
“It is such strong supporter of literacy events and activities and it does a great job of getting books into the hands of children,’’ she said.
The literature stand installed in her honor was purchased and installed after the Mountain Valleys Reading Council received a donation from an individual requesting that it be spent on a project honoring Bullock.
The stand’s design allows the full front covers of books to be displayed, making it easier for children to see the books available in the waiting room.
“It makes books look more attractive," Lauritzen said. “It is like advertising."
This is a stark contrast to bookcases.
“All you see are the spines of books in many bookcases," Lauritzen said.
Everyone coming into the waiting room is allowed to take volumes from the bookstand home. Individuals taking volumes are encouraged to give them to a local Little Library when they have finished reading it, Lauritzen said.
A Little Library is a free book exchange. The most common version is a small wooden box of books. Anyone may take a book or bring a book to share.
Union County has about 30 Little Libraries.
Lauritzen said she is grateful for the help the Mountain Valleys Reading Council received from DHS in setting up the literature stand.
“It shows that organizations can accomplish things together which they can not alone," she said.
A plaque recognizing Bullock will be added later to the children’s waiting room at the DHS building.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.