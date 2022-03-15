LA GRANDE — Live music events are coming back to La Grande.
Live event venue HQ is gearing up toward holding a regular schedule of live events for the first time since last summer. Described as a creative media studio and live event venue, HQ is set to host a slew of spring concerts and weekly events as COVID-19 numbers remain low in Union County.
“I think as a community we’re still hiding in our caves a little, so I’m really encouraging people to kind of step through that veil of uncomfortability and come out to some shows,” HQ co-owner Chris Jennings said.
HQ, 112 Depot St., this month resumed its weekly open mic night, held on most Thursdays from 7-10 p.m. Admission to the open stage is free, and all are welcome to take part. Acts can include music, comedy, spoken word and anything in between.
“We’re going to get our open stages rolling,” Jennings said. “We’re trying to get people back out and comfortable with each other, around music and jokes and the open stage.”
After lacking a regular slate of concert events since last summer, HQ will be bringing regional and local talent onto its stage. The co-owners at HQ have one show scheduled for March and a couple in April so far.
The first big event coming to La Grande is Portland band Horse Feathers, with Nick Delfs opening. The show is scheduled for March 24 — tickets are $12 online (www.lagrandehq.com/tickets) and $15 at the door. The venue will serve beverages at its in-house bar during the events.
“We hope people can get out to that show, not only for their own well-being, but as a way to get back in and support downtown culture and engagement with music,” Jennings said.
In early April, Klamath Falls artist Arthur Buezo will return to La Grande after visiting the venue last spring. Tylor and the Train Robbers are scheduled for mid-April, and HQ is continuing to schedule visiting artists moving into spring and summer months.
In the wake of Oregon dropping its statewide mandate on March 12, HQ is allowing attendees to make their own choice regarding mask usage. With mask and capacity restrictions off the table, Jennings is encouraging individuals to come back out to live events, while also being responsible in making health choices.
“I’m encouraging people that feel like they should or want to wear a mask to do so. There’s no judgment in it,” Jennings said.
When concerts returned last summer, HQ faced a number of restrictions in terms of crowd size and COVID-19 precautions.
“If something is still required of us, we’ll be posting that. I know we’re pulling away from there and just encouraging people to show up,” Jennings said. “There’s a lot going on out there. We need to start getting back together around things and queueing on life through culture.”
In addition to live shows returning, HQ’s owners are encouraging local artists to utilize the space and what it offers.
“We’re really interested in finding creative promotors in town who have ideas that require the space, whether it’s film presentation or projection or supporting a music show,” Jennings said. “We’re looking for people who are interested in bringing new programming ideas to the space.”
