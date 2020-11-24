LA GRANDE — La Grande Middle School’s library is about to get an updated look.
The library has received eight new tables. Each of the tables will replace ones the library has had since 1976.
"The formica on the tables was wearing out," said LMS Librarian Keri Myer. "They were past their prime by far."
Myer noted she sometimes had to have custodians come in and glue loose formica back on tables. She also said the worn formica was a potential hazard because clothing could catch on it.
The La Grande School District purchased the tables with a $3,693 grant from the Wildhorse Foundation. Two of the tables are "squiggle" tables, with a shape that curls and loops. The other five are "cookie" tables. The squiggle and cookie tables can be joined together to make larger tables.
The new tables will be a perfect complement to the almost 88 new chairs the middle school library received three years ago. A Wildhorse Foundation grant of $6,185 paid for the chairs, which replaced what students had been sitting on at the school since — again —1976.
"I am very grateful for the Wildhorse Foundation," Myer said.
La Grande Middle School’s library also received a boost from the Wildhorse Foundation in 2013 when it provided a $3,000 grant for the purchase of a big screen television. The television is vital for education presentations and other projects.
