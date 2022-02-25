LA GRANDE — A local artist recently earned a statewide recognition for her work.
Susan Murrell, who is an associate professor in the arts program at Eastern Oregon University, received a $5,000 fellowship award from the Oregon Arts Commission.
The Oregon Arts Commission awarded the 2022 visual arts fellowships to 10 artists across the state. The fellowship program is open to over 20,000 Oregon artists, 103 of which applied for this year’s fellowships. The commission alternates yearly in awarding visual and performing artists.
Applicants are reviewed by a panel of Oregon arts professionals, which considers talent, demonstrated ability and commitment to creating new work.
Murrell’s work focuses on how the climate crisis impacts the conception of landscape art pieces. The local professor has previously been awarded residencies in Finland and Iceland, in addition to showing exhibits in Portland and Adrian, Michigan in 2021.
Prior to her time at Eastern Oregon University, Murrell earned a bachelor of arts degree from the University of Northern Colorado and a master of fine arts degree from Savannah College of Art and Design.
Murrell regularly participates in gallery talks, artist lectures, interviews and panel discussions. She was previously recognized by the Oregon Arts Commission with the career opportunity grant in 2017.
