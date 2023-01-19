LA GRANDE — Michael Sell, a local contemporary artist and associate professor at Eastern Oregon University, was awarded a Career Opportunity Program grant by the Ford Family Foundation, according to a press release from the Oregon Arts Commission.
Sell was awarded $1,500 to support travel, living and material expenses for an exploratory monthlong artist residency and exhibition in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The residency is through Proyecto’ace — an international artist-in-residence program — and will focus on a photographic portrait project.
Thirty-six artists across the state were awarded grants in the first round of the Career Opportunity Program through the Oregon Arts Commission and The Ford Family Foundation, according to the press release. The grants range from $596 to $9,000 and support artists by allowing them to participate in opportunities that enhance their careers.
The Ford Family Foundation’s Visual Arts Program is available for established Oregon visual artists who are creating new work in the field of contemporary art, according to the press release.
"These awards allow artists to seize key opportunities in their careers. Even one exhibition or residency has the possibility of unlocking a new path, technique or business relationship that can alter an artist’s future in a significant way,” Ford Family Foundation President Anne Kubisch said in the release.
Applications for the second round of Career Opportunity Program awards are due Wednesday, March 8, by 5 p.m.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.