LA GRANDE — Michael Sell, a local contemporary artist and associate professor at Eastern Oregon University, was awarded a Career Opportunity Program grant by the Ford Family Foundation, according to a press release from the Oregon Arts Commission.

Sell was awarded $1,500 to support travel, living and material expenses for an exploratory monthlong artist residency and exhibition in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The residency is through Proyecto’ace — an international artist-in-residence program — and will focus on a photographic portrait project.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.