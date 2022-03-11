LA GRANDE — For hardworking local artists, recognition is sometimes few and far between.
In the case of Susan Murrell, the La Grande based artist recently earned acknowledgment for her recent work on a statewide level. The Eastern Oregon University art professor was one of 10 visual artists recognized by the Oregon Arts Commission, receiving a $5,000 fellowship.
“It’s definitely an honor,” Murrell said. “I’m in great company with my fellow cohort of 2022. It’s nice to be selected and honored by the selection committee.”
Murrell earned the fellowship primarily for her work last year on “if water had its way,” an exhibit focused on the idea of water serving as a symbol of birth, life and death. It also pointed out the role of human beings as the landscape shifts in the midst of climate change.
The fellowship review process involved a panel of arts professionals from across Oregon who took into account outstanding talent, demonstrated ability and commitment to the creation of new works. This year’s program received 103 applications.
“Sometimes it can feel like you’re working really hard and kind of spinning your wheels,” Murrell said. “Every once in a while when something like this comes through and you realize that you’ve gained the respect of your peers, it is very satisfying.”
The fellowship funding serves as a vote of confidence from the Oregon Arts Commission, giving Murrell an open door for further projects.
The artist, who has lived in La Grande for the past 12 years, has several projects in the works. Murrell has an upcoming group exhibition in Portland with Sator Projects in June and a solo project with Carnation Contemporary in Portland. She also has a forthcoming show at the Whatcom Museum in Bellingham, Washington.
“Getting support and funding like this will help me think about more ambitious projects and take creative risks for my next steps, without necessarily having to secure funding or think about the commercial implications,” Murrell said.
She noted that her projects often encapsulate a large space, which can be difficult in terms of funding.
“My work is larger in terms of square footage and is not super commercial work. It’s not the type of stuff that people hang in their living room,” she said. “It’s a lot more experimental, so an award like this could really help put things together for me.”
In addition to her individual artistic endeavors, Murrell is a full-time art professor at Eastern Oregon University. Her classes recently displayed a series of pieces at Cook Memorial Library, which is on display through March 29.
Murrell noted that the balance of teaching and focusing on individual work can be a challenge, but that the schedule of semesters is often beneficial. She is able to work on larger pieces during the summer months and winter break, while working from home on a smaller scale during the school year. As a mentor to aspiring artists, Murrell’s experience in the field is often a helpful tool.
“Being an artist that is active and producing work I think is definitely a benefit to my students in that they see me being honest about the struggles and accomplishments,” she said. “I’m in it with them, so they get to really see how all that is working, whether it is professional practices or creative struggles.”
Murrell was the only artist selected out of the Eastern Oregon region for a 2022 Oregon Arts Commission fellowship. With added funding secured, she will have the opportunity to continue creating unique pieces in the coming years.
“I think that it’s great for people to know that there are contemporary art practices out here and that there are people who are practicing their craft and working in various ways,” Murrell said. “It also helps other people realize that, perhaps, they could take a second look at your art practice and that maybe you’re doing something important.”
