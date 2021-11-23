LA GRANDE — After an alarming increase in drug overdoses, local authorities have issued a joint warning.
Grande Ronde Hospital and Clinics, Center for Human Development, La Grande Fire Department and La Grande Police Department announced a statement to bring awareness to the recent uptick in heroin and fentanyl overdoses in Union County.
The Grande Ronde Hospital Emergency Department has reported eight heroin overdoses in the last six days, which is a 400% increase from previous standards. The department typically sees two to three overdoses per month in Union County.
In the statement, the La Grande Police Department reported a significant increase in calls for response to overdoses in the last several weeks.
Based on information from revived patients, Grande Ronde Hospital Emergency Department staff are suspicious of the current heroin in the area being tainted by additional drugs. The statement noted that the Center for Human Development is suspecting a rise in drugs that may be more potent than in the past. Public health officials are seeing an uptick in individuals who are seeking out fentanyl, which the statement says may have become a primary drug in the county.
The authorities involved in the statements urged individuals in the community to be aware of the increased risk of overdose. The Center for Human Development offers free narcan kits, an emergency treatment for opioid overdose. The organization also urges individuals to call the Hope line at 541-562-HOPE for assistance in combating drug abuse.
