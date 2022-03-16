Members of the Eastern Oregon Car Club gather around their vehicles on a sunny day in 2021. The club, which welcomes a wide range of car enthusiasts, is set to celebrate its first anniversary with a public car show on the afternoon of Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Riverside Park, La Grande.
Selena Giambitti/Contributed Photo
LA GRANDE — A local club is aiming to bring together car enthusiasts of all ages.
The Eastern Oregon Car Club is celebrating its one-year anniversary, drawing in local car owners with a mutual love for cars of all kinds. The club is set to celebrate its one-year anniversary with a car show at Riverside Park Sunday, March 20, from noon to 4 p.m.
“Our whole goal is to have a wide range to make everyone feel welcome,” said Selena Giambitti, a co-founder of the Eastern Oregon Car Club. “Even if maybe you're not interested in cars at first, we definitely have a place for you to be there and hang out.”
Giambitti and Kyle Micovich started the club after purchasing a C5 Corvette and looking to get like-minded individuals involved. The club currently has about 20 regular attendees and a Facebook group with more than 400 car enthusiasts.
The group meets weekly, getting together for coffee and going on cruises around the area. The club has no restrictions on joining, with its members owning a variety of automobiles from sports cars to repair jobs.
In hosting gatherings centered around a passion for cars, the group’s organizers noted that the age range of those involved shows that anyone can share an interest.
“One of the coolest things is seeing kids who are just starting to drive being able to relate to someone that’s maybe 70 or 80,” Giambitti said.
The club's car show at Riverside Park is open to the public. Cars on display will be judged in categories such as best exhaust, best sound system and best beater with a heater.
“It’s something for the community to do, bringing like-minded people together to enjoy mutual interests,” Giambitti said. “You don't have to have a cool car to come. We just all enjoy getting together.”
