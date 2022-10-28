A note from a visitor to the Union County Warming Station in 2021 reads, “I just wanted to take the time to say thank you from the bottom of my heart and I appreciate you guys, your time, and what you do. Thank you. Happy Holidays. — Trapped Traveler”
A cold December morning in 2019 reveals signs of homelessness in Max Square in downtown La Grande. One unhoused man told The Observer he stays at the square during the night but would rather be inside the Union County Warming Station. At the time, the local shelter was closed pending the outcome of a land use appeal. The shelter was allowed to open in a space on Third Street, offering a warm and safe place to sleep to anyone who needed it.
LA GRANDE — Metalheads, live music lovers and anyone looking to support a philanthropic cause can enjoy a headbanging good time this "Halloweekend."
Local heavy metal band Nogero is raising money for the Union County Warming Station with a Halloweekend Benefit Show Saturday, Oct. 29, in La Grande. Nogero officially formed about seven years ago, but most of its members have been playing together since high school. The current band lineup is Jim Noyes on vocals, Nik Hackney and Ricky Markwick on guitars, Shawn Turley on bass and Ian Dill on the drums. This will be the second show the band has played in front of a live crowd since the pandemic.
“We’re really looking forward to (the show)." Dill said. "We’ve got a little bit of new material and old stuff as well."
Ticket sales will go directly to supporting the warming station, according to Dill. The shelter provides a welcoming and safe place for people in Union County to stay the night during the cold winter season. Community health workers also help provide resources and pathways toward housing stability.
Dill credits the idea for the benefit show to good friend, housemate and member of the Union County Warming Station Board, Maggie Mayhem.
“We’re trying to get everyone to know where we are and what we’re doing,” Mayhem said.
Mayhem volunteered with the warming station throughout last season and became a board member in April 2022. A student at Eastern Oregon University — majoring in art and minoring in Native American studies — she is studying to become a community health worker through the Northeast Oregon Network.
Currently, the board is trying to secure a new home for the upcoming winter season, according to an announcement posted to the Union County Warming Station’s Facebook page. The lease for its previous location on Third Street was not renewed in April 2022. The landlord has plans to sell the building and the board was not in a position to purchase the property.
Money raised at the Nogero concert will be used to further the mission of the warming station.
"(We are) looking forward to seeing everyone," Dill said, "and hopefully raise a good amount of money for the station."
