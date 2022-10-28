LA GRANDE — Metalheads, live music lovers and anyone looking to support a philanthropic cause can enjoy a headbanging good time this "Halloweekend."

Local heavy metal band Nogero is raising money for the Union County Warming Station with a Halloweekend Benefit Show Saturday, Oct. 29, in La Grande. Nogero officially formed about seven years ago, but most of its members have been playing together since high school. The current band lineup is Jim Noyes on vocals, Nik Hackney and Ricky Markwick on guitars, Shawn Turley on bass and Ian Dill on the drums. This will be the second show the band has played in front of a live crowd since the pandemic.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

