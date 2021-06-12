LA GRANDE — A local high school student has spent a year building a chess set during art class. He’s almost finished.
Daniel Corsini, a sophomore at La Grande High School, has been working on building a chess set during the hour-long class under the tutelage of Rich McIlmoil, the art teacher at the school. But these aren’t ordinary chess pieces.
The extra-large pieces are all handmade, unique, alien designs with intricate details and faces. Pawns resemble gargoyles, and the queen’s massive presence is announced by its tentacles.
“I think about something that would look like an alien, and have alien features, and make it into that,” Corsini said.
“I thought it would be a neat concept to make these things,” he said. “I like a lot of creative freedom on what you make, but it might make it harder to tell (the pieces) apart from mine.”
Because of their size, the pieces can take several days to finish — but it only takes a few hours at most for the young artist to sculpt the clay.
“The big ones, it takes about a whole day — about 4 hours. The smaller ones, I can make four or five in a day,” he said.
The time-consuming part comes later when Corsini dries, fires, glazes, and re-fires the creations in the classroom. It takes about a week to finalize the pieces. Corsini said he was thankful to have the space and material offered by the high school to create the set.
“It gave me an opportunity to do it well, and work harder on it,” he said regarding his sculpting.
The inspiration for making the chess set came partly from McIlmoil, who after observing Corsini sculpt figures, suggested that he make a chess set. Corsini, who is a fan of chess and routinely plays against his dad and his friends, agreed.
“I usually beat my dad,” Corsini said.
Corsini likes to play chess with his friends, though he noted that chess hasn’t found much of a following in the region.
“There’s nothing really serious about chess around here. It used to be a big thing in the world, with master chess players everywhere,” said Corsini.
Chess has seen a renaissance in the past year, having been bolstered by the pandemic and the release of the hugely popular Netflix series “The Queen’s Gambit.” That same enthusiasm, however, hasn’t found much of a following in La Grande.
Northwest Chess, a repository website of local chess clubs in the Northwestern United States, confirms Corsini’s statement — the nearest chess club is in Hermiston, which meets only on the first Wednesday of the month. Pendleton’s chess club is listed as inactive.
For now, Corsini is content with making his pieces and casually playing with his friends. He hopes to complete the set by the end of the year, and to finish making a wooden board to host the pieces.
When asked about what he would like to do after he finished the set, he wasn’t sure — noting that he hadn’t thought about entering it into art shows, competitions, or even considered selling it.
“I’m probably just gonna put it in my room,” he said, noting that he was more focused on creating the pieces than planning their exhibition.
