LA GRANDE — As the state’s housing crisis continues to unfold, the Housing Resource Center, based at the administration office of Community Connection of Northeast Oregon Inc., is working to inform and support homebuyers around the region.
The HRC is a nonprofit organization that helps low- and moderate-income clients realize their dreams of homeownership, learn savvy budgeting skills and avoid foreclosure.
“If I can educate a person with the tools and resources they need so they can be on their own from that point on, then I consider myself successful,” Debbie MacBaker, the center's manager, said.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Office of Housing Counseling announced Wednesday, Aug. 24, that it has awarded $41.3 million in grants nationwide to support local housing counseling agencies and organizations. The Housing Resource Center — a HUD-approved agency — was one of only two housing service organizations in Oregon to receive funding.
Now, the Housing Resource Center has $25,863 more to invest in helping homeowners and prospective homeowners in Baker, Grant, Union and Wallowa counties navigate home buying and home retention processes.
The grants include $38.6 million in second-year grants to 173 local, national, regional and multi-state agencies and organizations that are providing vital services in housing counseling.
“Maintaining and funding a network of quality housing counseling resources through our Office of Housing Counseling is a key piece of achieving HUD’s goals to reduce barriers and promote equity in housing,” Assistant Secretary for Housing and Federal Housing Commissioner Julia Gordon said in announcing the grants.
According to MacBaker, the HUD funding will be an asset when it comes to the behind-the-scenes aspects of housing counseling services — such as program fees, application fees, late fees and resolution conference fees. As a grant-funded organization, the HRC has received a variety of grants, including from HUD, to support its work and provide services since 2014.
“We have a variety of programs that help us provide services to our clients at no cost, which is really nice,” MacBaker said.
Community Connection of Northeast Oregon was originally incorporated as Eastern Oregon Community Development Council in 1969. For more than 50 years, the nonprofit organization has provided a host of resources ranging from housing and homeownership programs, utility assistance, food services, food banks, housing rehabilitation and transportation, and resources for seniors 60 and older.
MacBaker and housing counselor Susy McBride wear “every hat” when it comes to counseling services, MacBaker said. They are HUD-certified counselors who provide pre-purchase, post-purchase, rental, financial capability and mortgage default counseling. They work one-on-one with clients and offer a range of services, programs and classes through the resource center as well as community outreach in all four counties.
“Most people, I don't think, know it exists until they need help,” MacBaker said.
From homeownership education, individual counseling for first-time buyers and financial empowerment classes to foreclosure intervention and mortgage default counseling — the resource center runs the gamut of support. The agency primarily offers services for low- to moderate-income residents.
MacBaker, who started at the center in 2013, has seen how different factors impact housing needs in the region over the years. She noted the pandemic initially gave time for clients in the resource center’s three-year Individual Development Account program time to prepare, educate themselves and watch the market. But when interest rates went down and subsequently housing prices went up, affordability became more of a challenge.
People impacted by COVID-19 received a reprieve on their mortgages, through forbearance options. Now those forbearances are due — and homeowners are struggling to pay them back.
“As the last few years have taught us, when there's a glitch somewhere like a pandemic, and people can't make their payments, what do they do?” she said.
MacBaker and McBride have gotten creative with their solutions to housing challenges, like familial co-signing, layering loan programs and finding down payment assistance for their clients. Still, MacBaker noted that they can only do so much to prepare clients before they take on home ownership themselves — with the tools they acquired through the resource center.
“My whole goal is to have people be self-sustainable,” she said. “We can give them a little help, a little step up, but then they're on their own and hopefully they've got all the preparation.”
MacBaker noted that in 2020, the resource center was able to help people save more than $1 million, preventing homelessness and foreclosures around Union, Baker, Wallowa and Grant counties. In 2021, the HRC helped 11 people purchase new homes and vehicles through their IDA and Down Payment Assistance programs. They assisted 14 homeowners with positive resolutions for mortgage default.
For MacBaker and McBride, the HUD funding will help them continue providing support for individuals and families around the region. MacBaker emphasized that even though it can be hard to tackle housing challenges, it’s important to help clients look at the upside and possible solutions.
“It's really gratifying to be able to help people realize their dreams or learn a little bit more,” she said.
