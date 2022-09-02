community_connection_building.jpg
The administration office of Community Connection of Northeast Oregon Inc., 2802 Adams Ave., La Grande, is shown here on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. The nonprofit serves the residents of Baker, Grant, Union and Wallowa counties.

 Shannon Golden/The Observer

LA GRANDE — As the state’s housing crisis continues to unfold, the Housing Resource Center, based at the administration office of Community Connection of Northeast Oregon Inc., is working to inform and support homebuyers around the region.

The HRC is a nonprofit organization that helps low- and moderate-income clients realize their dreams of homeownership, learn savvy budgeting skills and avoid foreclosure.

