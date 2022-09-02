community_connection_building.jpg

La Grande's Community Connection of Northeast Oregon Inc. moved to its current location in 2011, where it now stands on Aug. 30, 2022. 

 Shannon Golden/The Observer

LA GRANDE — As the state’s housing crisis continues to unfold, the Housing Resource Center, located at the administration office of Community Connection of Northeast Oregon Inc., is working to inform and support homebuyers around the region.

The HRC is a nonprofit organization that helps low- and moderate-income clients realize their dreams of homeownership, learn savvy budgeting skills and avoid foreclosure. Now, the center has $25,863 more to invest in helping homeowners and prospective homeowners in Baker, Grant, Union and Wallowa counties navigate home buying and home retention processes.

Shannon Golden is a reporter for The Observer.

