Union County Public Health further expands testing criteriaLA GRANDE — The Oregon Health Authority further revised coronavirus testing guidelines to prioritize underserved populations and all frontline workers. The new criteria also has expanding symptom criteria and testing for people without symptoms.
The Center for Human Development Inc., La Grande, in a press release announced it will offer free testing to individuals who meet the revised OHA criteria.
The center encourages you to get tested if you have any of the following symptoms: cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, congestion or runny nose, fever or chills, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain or body aches, headache, sore throat, or new loss of taste or smell.
If you identify as Black, African American, Latino, Latina, Latinx, American Indian/Alaska Native, Asian, Asian American or Pacific Islander, identify as having a disability or if your first language is not English,
“We encourage individuals who are interested in requesting testing to call 541-624-2179 for more information. No out of pocket cost or insurance required,” according to the press release.
Individuals who feel very ill are encouraged to seek appropriate care. If it is an emergency, call 911. If it is not an emergency but you feel sick enough to need a medical appointment, call your primary care provider. If you don’t have a doctor, call 211 for a list of providers near you.
Lostine Post Office to moveLOSTINE — The Lostine Post Office is moving — not right away and certainly not out of Lostine.
“We’re not going away, we’re just moving,” said Ashley Spaur, the new postmaster.
Spaur, who took over as postmaster after the February retirement of Lori Winslow-Ford, said the owner of the building that houses the post office declined to renew the lease because he wants the building back for his own use.
The post office’s lease runs through August 2021 at 137A Highway 82. A post office has existed there since before the city was planted in 1884. The small town had a population of 213 in the 2010 Census.
“We’re going to find somewhere for it to go in Lostine,” Spaur said. “The community really wants it here.”
She said there are a couple of possible sites for the new post office, but nothing has been decided. She said the new site must have adequate parking and a place for a mail truck to access the back of the building. She said the U.S. Postal Service is working with the Lostine City Council to find a suitable site.
“Call the city if you have property to lease,” Spaur said.
Baker County Fair to open with changesBAKER CITY — The Baker County Fair will go on as scheduled, Aug. 3-7, but the annual event will be different due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“This fair won’t look like it usually does, but it is important to the fair board that our local youth have the opportunity to show their 4-H and FFA projects,” Ron Rowan, chairman of the Baker County Fair Board, said in a press release. “They’ve put a lot of effort into their exhibits, and we want them to have the opportunity to showcase their work.”
Rowan said the fair board is working on logistics for how the event will be adjusted to implement guidelines related to the pandemic.
Events that will take place include, in addition to the 4-H and FFA market animal classes and auction, the small animal exhibits, horse show and static exhibits.
Each event will be modified to comply with social distancing and other Oregon regulations.
Open class shows will not take place, however, and premiums will not be awarded to exhibitors.
