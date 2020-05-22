Business webinar answers reopening questionsUNION COUNTY — The Union County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a webinar Tuesday at 2 p.m. for businesses in Union and Wallowa counties. Experts will go over requirements and answer questions about daily operations under coronavirus reopening requirements.
Summer camps to open in La Grande
LA GRANDE — A limited number of La Grande Parks and Recreation summer camps will be open under Gov. Kate Brown’s provisions for reopening, with listings of the camps available on the department’s website. Each camp can have 10 children and only full- or half-day camps are open to registration.
Complete the Census to win prizesLA GRANDE — The Cook Memorial Library is operating a contest to encourage residents to complete their 2020 Census forms. La Grande and Union County residents who complete the census form can enter into a drawing for one of five $25 prizes. To enter, email your name, address and phone number and proof that you completed the 2020 Census to libdirector@cookmemoriallibrary.org.
If you completed the census online, attach a photo of your online confirmation number. If you answered by mail, submit a photo of your completed questionnaire. If you answered by phone, email your confirmation number.
Starting Tuesday, winners will be randomly picked weekly and announced on the Library’s Facebook page and other social media channels. Award winners also will be emailed. The weekly prizes are:
Week 1: $25 La Grande Farmers Market gift certificate
Week 2: $25 Marketplace Fresh Foods gift certificate
Week 3: $25 La Grande Drive-in gift certificate
Week 4: $25 Looking Glass Books gift certificate
Week 5: $25 gift certificate at a local business of your choice
Complete the Census at mycensus2020.gov or by calling 844-330-2020 for your chance to win.
La Grande among state’s safest citiesSALT LAKE CITY — The home safety review website SafeWise ranks La Grande as the fourth safest city in Oregon for 2020.
SafeWise recently released is sixth annual Safest Cities in Oregon report. La Grande, with a population of 13,186, was one of four new cities to make the list, along with West Linn, St. Helens and Newberg-Dundee.
La Grande’s violent crime rate came in at 0.9 incidents per 1,000 people, and its property crime rate is 20 per 1,000. Oregon’s violent crime rate is lower than the national average — 2.9 incidents per 1,000 people versus 3.7, according to the report — while property crime in Oregon happens at a rate of 28.9 incidents per 1,000, compared to 22.0 nationwide.
La Grande was the only Eastern Oregon city in the top 20. SafeWise calculates crime rates for every city in Oregon that meets the company’s population threshold. According to the report, cities that don’t make the list are below the population threshold or did not submit a complete crime report to the FBI in 2018.
West Linn, population 26,934, was the safest city in Oregon, per the report, and Tigard, population 53,880, rounded out the top 20. Baker City came in at No. 23, Pendleton at No. 24 and Hermiston at No. 27.
