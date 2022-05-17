LA GRANDE — Four past fallen Union County law enforcement officers were honored last week in La Grande.
Law enforcement officers from the La Grande Police Department, Union County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police hosted a Union County law enforcement memorial ceremony on Friday, May 13, honoring four law enforcement officers who lost their lives in Union County. The event took place in front of a crowd at the Union County law enforcement building, with officials from the city and county in attendance.
“It’s important to honor them and their families,” La Grande Police Chief Gary Bell said. “Several of those individuals still have family members here locally.”
Speakers at the memorial service in addition to Bell were pastor Franklin Humber, La Grande Police Lt. Jason Hays, OSP Lt. Dave Aydelotte, Union County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Ken Woodward, La Grande Police Officer Scott Norton and La Grande Mayor Steve Clements. The names of the fallen officers were read to the crowd in attendance, while flower wreaths were placed above the memorial outside the law enforcement building.
Those in attendance honored the lives of Amos “Spud” Helms, Michael Lynn Cheney, Raymond Williams and Gary Byassee.
Helms, a trooper with OSP, sustained fatal gunshot wounds in October 1931 on Adams Avenue in La Grande. The trooper served with OSP for six months prior to his death.
In 1980, Union County Sherrif’s Office deputies Cheney and Williams were killed in their patrol pickup on Highway 82 near Elgin when a drunk driver struck their vehicle head-on. Cheney, who had served in Union County for only 14 days after moving from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department, was 38 years old — he was survived by two daughters. Williams, who was 33 years old, served with the Union County Sheriff’s Office for five years and was survived by a wife, son and daughter.
La Grande Police Cpl. Byassee died at the age of 30 in the line of duty in 1982, after a leg injury sustained during a police training session in San Luis Obispo, California. Byassee developed blood clots due to the injury, which traveled to his lungs and led to his death before completing treatment in Seattle. Byassee served in the La Grande Police Department for six years, prior to which he served two years with the Union County Police Department — he was survived by a wife and two daughters.
“The last few years have been challenging times for law enforcement and the men and women who wear the badge,” Bell said at the ceremony.
“It’s important for those who go on duty every day to recognize that what they’re doing matters.”
