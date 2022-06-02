LA GRANDE — The recent school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has local school administrators focusing on proactive safety measures, building inclusive communities and providing mental health resources.
Nineteen students were killed Tuesday, May 24, when an 18-year-old gunman barricaded himself in a fourth grade classroom at Robb Elementary School in the southwestern Texas town of Uvalde. The shooter, Salvador Ramos, ran into the building with an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle before charging into a classroom and opening fire.
According to Education Week, a nonpartisan education-focused news organization that has been tracking school shootings since 2018, the Uvalde incident brings the U.S. total up to 27 school shootings with injuries or deaths in 2022.
Wallowa School District Superintendent Tamera Jones called the events in Texas “tragic.” The shootings may have occurred in a different state, but the fear of copycat shootings always is present, she said.
“Our job is to make these kids safe and secure,” Imbler School District Superintendent Doug Hislop said.
Proactive safety measures
There has been a push to increase security measures at schools in Union and Wallowa counties the past few years. School districts, including La Grande, Imbler and Union, have worked to retrofit buildings with cameras, key cards or specially locking doors.
“We have safety measures in place,” said Carter Wells, superintendent of the Union School District. “Through the bond process we’ve added cameras, limited access and card keys so we can prevent and identify potential threats.”
According to superintendents from Union and Wallowa counties, schools have established response protocols for emergency situations with annual training for staff and drills for students.
Local law enforcement is heavily involved with school safety.
In his 24 years on the force, La Grande Police Department Lt. Jason Hays said the safety of children always has been a priority for the department. The police work hand in hand with the Union County Sheriff’s Office to provide security for schools. The law enforcement agencies run tabletop exercises for emergencies, walking through what would happen in different situations such as an active shooter and school lockouts or lockdowns.
“We identify safety areas and work to address those areas,” Hays said.
The police department has an extra patrol in La Grande school zones during the morning drop-off period — the busiest time. Patrols are present not only in case of emergencies, but also to assist with day-to-day issues, such as road crossing. After the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting — the deadliest school shooting in the U.S. to date, when a gunman killed 20 elementary students and six teachers in Newton, Connecticut — Hays also started to patrol in school zones some mornings in an unmarked vehicle.
“We learn from each of these on how to harden our schools so people with criminal intent can’t get to our kids,” he said. “We can do our best to prevent it and I’m going to pour my resources into prevention.”
The importance of being proactive when it comes to safety also can be seen at the collegiate level.
Tim Seydel, the vice president for university advancement at Eastern Oregon University, explained that EOU has worked extensively to develop plans for crises on campus. The university worked with county and city officials to create road maps for incidents, which delineate the roles the university and local law enforcement would take during an emergency. This helps to ensure quick response time and decisive action is taken in a time of crisis, he said.
Building inclusive communities
Another focus for superintendents is building inclusive communities within their schools. According to Wells one of the biggest blessings of a small school is how individualized their approach with each student can be.
“You are not a number, you are an individual, you are listened to and heard,” Union’s superintendent said.
Cove Superintendent Earl Pettit said a sense of belonging is integral to mitigating a lot of issues. When students feel included, when they do not feel left out or pushed out, there are lower rates of bullying, he said.
Providing mental health resources
A pressing concern for schools has been providing students with mental health care. According to Union and Wallowa school officials, districts in the counties have focused on bringing specialists onto their staffs in light of challenges students of all ages face as a result of the pandemic and other stressors.
Jones, of Wallowa, said when children experience trauma in their lives, proactive support is necessary to allow learning to occur.
Similar sentiments were expressed by Hislop, who is making sure Imbler’s teachers are equipped with ways to speak with students and teaching strategies to help them cope.
“You don’t make their feelings go away, but you help them cope with those feelings,” he said.
In addition to having mental health therapists available to students, Wells explained that the Union School District is working with Eastern Oregon University to adopt a social-emotional curriculum for next year.
Students’ mental health is of vital importance to EOU, according to Seydel. Given the challenges of the past few years, the administration recognizes behavioral health is critical now more than ever.
Seydel said Eastern Oregon has two professional counselors on campus, and if a faculty member notices a struggling student, there is a process and team in place to ensure the individual gets help.
While questions linger, schools are taking precautions to keep students safe and emotionally healthy.
“It can happen anywhere and we have to keep that in mind,” Jones said. “When something like the shootings happens it makes us realize the importance of relationships with kids and community and how that has to continue to be a priority for us.”
