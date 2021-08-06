LA GRANDE — The National Park Service recently inducted the La Grande to Hilgard segment of the Oregon Trail into the National Register of Historic Places.
The trail segment was one of two local nominations submitted in late June by the Oregon State Advisory Committee on Historic Preservation. The other nomination was a document detailing the history of the Oregon trail and instructions for future national historic nominations along the Oregon Trail.
The committee had been working on the nomination for the trail segment since 2018, according to Robert Olguin, National Register program coordinator for the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
However, the segment nomination could not be submitted until the document was also completed, which had been in the works since 2012.
“There’s a few reasons it took so long,” Olguin said. “There has been staffing issues, with turnover, and there’s no specific timeline for submitting these. And also, several times, the National Park Service would get a draft and send it back for revisions.”
The La Grande to Hilgard trail segment, which extends for 3.6 miles, is one section of the Oregon Trail that still has physical evidence of the original trail. The trail follows a stream before reaching a steep incline, one of the steepest sections of the trail in Oregon, according to a statement from the Oregon Parks and Rec department.
The trail was originally used by passenger stagecoaches and freighters carrying mining equipment, food and agricultural materials and other commodities, the statement said.
The National Register of Historic Places recognizes sites that “identify, evaluate, and protect America's historic and archeological resources,” according to its website. There are more than 95,000 individual listings on the register’s database.
