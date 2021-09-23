IMBLER — Imbler students broke out their boots for a day in the river.
The Grande Ronde Model Watershed partnered with Imbler teachers and local scientists for a day of youth engagement on the Grande Ronde River on Tuesday, Sept. 21. Seventh grade students from Imbler Middle School embraced hands-on learning in subjects such as habitat restoration, environmental conservation and entomology.
“It’s a community science project that’s really meant to procure a lot of community input to try to make this work, from educators to agency scientists to the youth,” said Carrie Caselton Lowe, the community research program’s organizer.
The grant-funded project through the Grande Ronde Model Watershed is in its pilot year and looking to continue engaging local school districts. According to Caselton Lowe, the project is applying for three more years of additional programming following its first events this fall.
Making education fun
The field day engaged students in various aspects of conservation on a local scale. The day-long learning event took place just outside of Imbler along the Grande Ronde River on property owned by Russ and Mary West.
The approximately 20 students in attendance spent hour-long segments at different learning stations, focusing on unique aspects of the ecosystem. Local scientists, Grande Ronde Model Watershed workers and Imbler teachers combined efforts to host the event.
JD Cant, an Imbler High School agricultural sciences teacher and Grande Ronde Model Watershed board member, was happy to work with the partnering agencies to host the event in Imbler.
“There’s no better learning environment than out here where the kids can experience it hands-on,” he said. “It’s a fun environment for them.”
The students engaged with experts in the field to learn about the environment through firsthand experience. Several said learning about the ecosystem in an outdoor environment was preferred over learning in the classroom.
The groups of students rotated between stations for observing riverside trees, testing the water, examining freshwater mussels and studying bugs with entomologist Jim McIver. They planted willow trees along the river, learning how to use the tools involved. The students also took pictures from a high vantage point to later compare the river’s change over time.
“They’re definitely gaining some skills and just exploring and connecting to the land and the water,” Caselton Lowe said.
McIver helped students gather and examine insects, both by the river and inland. McIver, along with his wife, Donna Rainboth, the program coordinator at GO STEM Hub, live in Cove and have worked with schools and youth programs for more than 20 years. Once the insects were collected, the duo taught the group how to study their anatomy and habits.
“We’ve been doing this for years now and love working with youth in the area,” McIver said.
A deeper knowledge
Another important aspect of the program is fostering an appreciation for indigenous tribes who have lived on the land and taken care of it for generations. Grande Ronde Model Watershed works closely with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation to create projects for local students.
“We feel strongly that our indigenous neighbors have a much deeper knowledge of the land, so we really want them to help guide us,” Caselton Lowe said.
The event’s organizers hope the program can continue to grow across the area.
The program is set to take place in the Cove School District next week, and other districts around the county have expressed interest.
Caselton Lowe wants the program to draw in funds for monitoring watersheds, as well as increasing natural resources education in the area.
“There’s not a lot of natural resources education that happens here, so we’re really looking to bring those two needs together,” she said.
The day by the river was more than just a trip out of the classroom. Students engaged in their local ecosystem and learned the importance of the Grande Ronde River to the community. Both educators and students agreed that the applied learning project was a successful learning experience.
“Outside is such a magnificent laboratory in order to learn real-world science,” Caselton Lowe said. “There’s an incredible amount of science being learned here today.”
