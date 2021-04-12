UNION COUNTY — Law enforcement in Union County during a three-hour period Friday, April 9, conducted 79 traffic stops in a crackdown on distracted driving.
The La Grande Police Department in a press release announced local law enforcement from noon to 3 p.m. participated in a saturation patrol to increase awareness and deter distracted driving. The effort is a partnership that also includes the Oregon Department of Transportation, Union County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police.
During the three-hour span, the violations included the use of mobile electronic devices while driving. The traffic stops yielded 29 distracted driving citations and warnings, according to La Grande police, “and multiple citations and warnings for other offenses.”
Distracted driving has become one of the most common reasons for vehicle crashes on America’s roadways. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports 3,142 people died in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers in 2019 — nearly one-tenth of all fatal crashes that year were reported as distraction-affected.
According to ODOT, from 2014-2018, distracted drivers in Oregon were involved in 13,603 crashes that resulted in 137 fatalities and 20,992 injuries.
La Grande police also reported this was the first of three events agencies planned this year in Union County to educate distracted drivers and enforce distracted-driving laws.
