LA GRANDE — Dawn Guentert’s education career is about to come full circle.
Guentert, the principal of Greenwood Elementary School in La Grande, has been named the next principal of Elgin High School.
The Elgin School District is where Guentert started her career as an educator 24 years ago. She hopes to serve as EHS’s principal until she retires.
“I’m going to end my career where I started it. I could not have passed this opportunity up,” said Guentert, who taught science in the Elgin School District’s junior high and senior high grades for six years altogether before taking a position in the Umatilla School District.
She will be succeeded at Greenwood by Jennifer Melendez, currently Central Elementary School’s assistant principal. “I’m really excited about the opportunity,” Melendez said.
The move Guentert will be making is filled with irony on several fronts. Not only will she be returning to where she started her career, she will also be succeeding an educator she worked closely with during her first stint there, Dianne Greif, who is also superintendent of the Elgin School District.
Greif taught math at EHS when Guentert was a science teacher there two decades ago.
“We were always working on projects together,” Guentert said.
Greif announced in December 2021 that she would retire as principal of EHS and as superintendent of the Elgin School District. The Elgin School Board later asked Greif to modify her retirement plans when its search for a new superintendent was unsuccessful. Grief agreed to stay on as superintendent in the 2022-2023 school year to give the board more time to find her successor.
Guentert said she is looking forward to working under Greif.
“We have skill sets which complement each other,” Guentert said. “Together we can find solutions to fit everybody.”
Greif credits Guentert with being a skilled educator.
“She is a phenomenal teacher,” Greif said.
Guentert began serving as Greenwood’s principal 10 months ago, taking the position after working as principal of Clara Brownell Middle School in Umatilla for three years. Guentert said she has enjoyed her time at Greenwood immensely.
“I have loved the experience, especially all the hugs and love from the children,” she said.
Melendez has been Central’s assistant principal for 10 months and previously worked for the Franklin Pierce School District in Tacoma, Washington, for three years where she was an instructional coach for two years and the dean of students at Elmhurst Elementary School for one year.
She said Central’s principal, Monica West, has helped prepare her for the position. “Monica has been an excellent mentor,” Melendez said.
Teresa Dowdy, Central’s counselor, speaks highly of Melendez, noting that she genuinely loves children, is patient and is a good listener.
“She definitely will be missed here. Greenwood will be lucky to have her,” Dowdy said.
Melendez and Guentert will both begin their positions at their new schools on Friday, July 1.
