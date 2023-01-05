Dr. Patricia Kennedy takes a break while hiking in the Wallowa Mountains in this undated photo. In 2022, the Raptor Research Foundation recognized Kennedy’s lifetime contributions to the field of raptor ecology.
Dr. Patricia Kennedy visits with falconers who works Golden Eagles in 2003 when she was invited to Japan to give a talk at a raptor meeting. In 2022, the Raptor Research Foundation recognized Kennedy’s lifetime contributions to the field of raptor ecology.
Dr. Patricia Kennedy takes a break while hiking in the Wallowa Mountains in this undated photo. In 2022, the Raptor Research Foundation recognized Kennedy’s lifetime contributions to the field of raptor ecology.
Patricia Kennedy/Contributed Photo
Dr. Patricia Kennedy along with her field crew of undergraduate students and research technicians look for ground-nesting songbirds at a research site in Zumwalt Prairie in Wallowa County.
Patricia Kennedy/Contributed Photo
Dr. Patricia Kennedy visits with falconers who works Golden Eagles in 2003 when she was invited to Japan to give a talk at a raptor meeting. In 2022, the Raptor Research Foundation recognized Kennedy’s lifetime contributions to the field of raptor ecology.
UNION — A Union scientist has been recognized for her lifetime work with birds of prey.
Dr. Patricia Kennedy is a wildlife biologist with a unique speciality and passion — raptors. In 2022, the Raptor Research Foundation recognized Kennedy’s lifetime contributions to the field of raptor ecology. She was the recipient of the Fran and Frederick Hamerstrom Award, which is awarded to an individual who has contributed significantly to the understanding of raptor ecology and natural history.
“I gravitated to birds early on,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy grew up in Chicago, but moved west in 1970 to attend Colorado College where she majored in biology and was first introduced to the world of raptors. She worked as an undergraduate intern with Dr. Jim Enderson who was helping to increase the number of peregrine falcons — still an endangered species at the time — by breeding the birds in captivity.
Enderson brought a few biology majors, including Kennedy, along with him when he presented his findings to the Raptor Research Foundation in 1973. She was awestruck by the scientific conference, she said, as it put Enderson's work into a greater context.
“To get an award from (the Raptor Research Foundation) when they were the ones who nurtured and mentored me, I am completely honored,” she said.
After completing her doctorate in 1991, Kennedy joined the Department of Fish and Wildlife Biology at Colorado State University where she taught as an assistant professor. While she was on track to become a tenured professor in Colorado, Kennedy said she was looking for a change and new challenges.
So, in 2002, she accepted a position with Oregon State University to develop a research program at the Eastern Oregon Agricultural Research Station at the Union Experiment Station. According to Kennedy, the program focused on preserving biodiversity and wildlife on rangeland while ensuring the area is still suitable for cattle.
“I changed my focus from birds who live in the forest to those who live on the range,” she said.
Kennedy taught courses for the OSU Agriculture and Natural Resource Program at Eastern Oregon University where she continued to mentor and inspire students. According to Dr. David Anderson, who helped create the Hamerstrom Award, this was an important component to the award.
“Dr. Kennedy, in her roles as advisor to graduate students and postdocs, and in her teaching to undergraduate and graduate students at multiple academic institutions, has continued in the wake of Fran Hamerstrom in advancing diversity and inclusivity in the raptor research community,” Anderson wrote.
When Kennedy first started studying ecology there were not many women in academia. She was a part of the first generation of women to enter the field and was the first woman to become a full professor in the Department of Fisheries and Wildlife at OSU. Kennedy became the director of the program in 2016, which she remained until her retirement in 2018. She continues to serve as a professor emerita at Oregon State University.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.