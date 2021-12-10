LA GRANDE — In the spirit of the season, local law enforcement made it possible for students in the area to give Christmas gifts to their families.
The Shop with a Cop program, which is in its 13th year in La Grande, helps children intermingle with law enforcement while picking out holiday presents at Walmart in Island City. Selected students in grades one through six partook in the event on Thursday, Dec. 9, thanks to support from the community and local volunteers.
“The kids always enjoy it so much and they get very excited about getting gifts for their family members,” La Grande Police Lieutenant Jason Hays said. “It really embraces that spirit of giving.”
Hays has organized the event for the last 13 years and has seen it grow in popularity both with law enforcement and the community. The program has drawn deputies from the Union County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Oregon State Police.
Shopping for family
This year’s rendition of Shop with a Cop began with Hays aboard the Summerville Baptist Church bus, picking up 15 students in the morning and bringing them to Walmart, where law enforcement volunteers waited to help them pick out presents for their families.
The program is aimed to help students who might not otherwise be able to afford to buy presents, as well as kids whose parents or families may have had run-ins with police in the past. Each child is paired up with an officer for holiday shopping and a lunch break afterward.
The children shopped for toys, clothes and other gifts for family members on their list.
Karma Whitmore Smith hand wrote her Christmas list and picked out a variety of toys for family members alongside Deputy Tad Butcher, who has participated in the program for numerous years.
For many law enforcement members, Shop with a Cop is a regular holiday event that they look forward to. La Grande Police Chief Gary Bell participated in the event and picked out gifts with Ike Amundson. Officers Ryan Bernards and Dusty Perry were both in their fourth year of participating in the holiday get-together. Bernards shopped with Mason Hale from Greenwood Elementary, and Perry was joined by Jayden Eiffort of La Grande Middle School.
“It’s good for the kids and nice to be a part of it,” Bernards said.
This year’s Shop with a Cop was a first for sheriff’s deputy Talissa Baldovino, who helped Dakota Sain pick out a variety of gifts for her family.
Hays noted that a big part of the event is getting local youth to feel comfortable around law enforcement. Shop with a Cop participants ended the shopping trip with a surprise from their law enforcement partner — picking out a present for themselves.
Community support
According to Hays, the program has grown over the years thanks largely to buy-in from the community. When the event was first starting up, Hays leaned on other police departments from surrounding cities who conducted similar programs to establish Shop with a Cop. In the time since, the event has grown in popularity and become a favorite in La Grande for the many individuals involved.
Walmart is a major sponsor of the program, granting $2,000 every year to go toward the gifts. The store opened its backroom, formerly the Subway restaurant, for gift wrapping and lunch. The children were given a Shop with a Cop backpack to take home, as well as a gift bag and gingerbread house kit.
About 15 volunteers took part in the gift wrapping, lining up stations for the purchased presents to be wrapped and then later delivered to the kids’ homes. The wrappers included different groups within La Grande law enforcement as well as families of the officers. As a whole, roughly 35 volunteers contributed to this year’s Shop with a Cop.
Carla Greenough coordinated the wrapping center and organized the donation efforts.
“A lot of the volunteers have taken part in years past and enjoy coming back every year,” she said.
In addition to Walmart and donations from members of the community, sponsors of the event included Loveland Funeral Home, Domino's Pizza and Coca-Cola. Loveland paid for the pizza lunch, which participants and law enforcement were able to bond over after gathering holiday gifts.
While the event takes a lot of time and preparation, Hays noted that he hopes Shop with a Cop continues to grow and serve as a favorite among law enforcement and local youth.
“The support we receive from the community for this is what keeps it going,” Hays said. “We’ve had so much positive feedback.”
