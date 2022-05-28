LA GRANDE — As opioid overdoses increasingly affect the nation, local treatment centers are going full speed ahead to slow the trend.
As examined in the first two parts of this series from The Observer, the uptick in drug overdoses and addiction is reaching families and communities far and wide. With adjustments in statewide legislation regarding the decriminalization of controlled substances, local law enforcement are adjusting their methods in efforts to slow the alarming trend. For treatment centers across the United States and locally in Union County, the recent surge has led to a state of emergency in addressing substance abuse.
“As a company who works with addiction, the weight of the current state of affairs falls heavy upon our shoulders,” a statement from staff members at the Center for Human Development, La Grande, read. “The sheer influx has created a state of emergency for all who work with those struggling with substance use.”
An uphill battle
The overdose uptick has been building for years in the United States, but the pandemic accelerated the numbers — in Union County, the law enforcement call center is on pace to shatter previous records for overdose calls. Union County reported 20 drug-related overdose calls through the end of March, which is well ahead of last year’s total of 45 calls throughout 2021. In 2020, the county reported just 10 total calls.
Following the passing of Measure 110 in November of 2020, the approach to substance abuse in Oregon shifted to a focus on treatment and heightened services toward substance abuse as a public health issue. Allocations saved by limiting costs related to arrests, incarcerations and supervision of inmates now go to the Oregon Marijuana Fund, which drew up to $270 million in grant funding for treatment centers — the plan originally scheduled the funds to arrive across Oregon by the start of 2022, but delays have pushed that time frame back to this coming summer and early fall.
While opinions on the measure vary and the new concept is still in its infancy, the delay in funding for new treatment centers amid the increasing crisis puts the burden for services on existing health care facilities like the CHD.
Changing tides
As local law enforcement have also observed, the Center for Human Development is being confronted with a rise in overdoses caused by synthetic opioids such as fenanyl. And the recent uptick has included a significant shift from individuals accidentally consuming fentanyl to actively seeking it out.
“This shift makes harm reduction and lifesaving interventions like Naloxone absolutely critical so we can keep people alive until they get to their successful recovery attempt,” the health center’s staff member statement read.
At CHD, services available include integrated behavioral health through counseling, addiction recovery services, psychiatry, case management and more. In the wake of the past year’s uptick in substance abuse, the health center has increased its outreach efforts to those who have previously dealt with substance abuse, added additional substance use assessment slots, prioritized medical detox and utilized 12-step fellowship programs for more patients.
Substance Use Disorders teams are also in place in Union County, in order to increase services available for emergencies, ICUs and medical surgery floors with patients recovering from overdoses. The services also focus on transitioning those patients from medical trauma into outpatient or residential treatment.
A bigger concern
Mental health remains at the forefront of substance abuse disorders. CHD recently started a grief and loss group, which is open to those who have experienced loss of any kind. The group has particular relevance for those dealing with substance abuse or those who have seen family members and friends lose their lives to substance abuse.
While Measure 110 shifted the scope of court-ordered treatment requirements, programs within the Union County Court system still exist to assist those dealing with substance abuse.
Kylie Ingerson, the Union County Treatment Court Coordinator, spearheads the county’s grant-funded treatment court program — the system maps out a comprehensive 18-month program to help addicts get back on their feet.
The program was established in Union County in 2001 and has seen 191 graduates. According to Ingerson’s data from the treatment court, roughly 70% of the graduates have not returned to the criminal justice system. Graduation requires a set amount of sobriety days, paying off court treatment fees, outpatient treatment, community support meetings, holding a steady job and more.
“It’s a pretty intense outpatient process. It’s not just your normal probation,” Ingerson said. “Once they graduate, a lot of them have already turned their life around so significantly.”
However, as the state’s approach to substance abuse shifts, the number of individuals receiving court-ordered treatment is dropping.
“We’re seeing less people,” Ingerson said. “At this point we’ve put it into their hands where they have to make the choice to get help, instead of us pushing them to get help.”
Like many local entities, community outreach and raising awareness remain at the forefront moving forward. The Union County Adult Treatment Court hosted an illumination walk earlier this month, honoring the recent lives lost and promoting awareness in Union County.
For CHD, local partnerships with law enforcement, schools, treatment courts, elected officials and more in the community play a key role in spreading awareness and promoting available resources.
“Addiction impacts all of us,” according to CHD’s statement. “Whether we realize it or not we may know someone struggling with addiction and we can take really simple steps to save a life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.