LA GRANDE — Marine Corps veteran Lonnie Myers said he feels a sense of deja vu as he watches news reports of Afghanistan falling to the Taliban.
“It reminds me of what happened in Vietnam,” he said of the events following the United States pulling out its military forces after a 20-year, $145 billion effort to build up the nation and its security forces.
Myers said this is similar to what occurred in South Vietnam in 1975 when it was overrun by North Vietnamese forces after the United States’ military pulled out at the end of the Vietnam War.
He is disheartened that the withdrawal is occurring after the United States suffered so many casualties, including more than 2,300 deaths, in Afghanistan
“They decided it wasn’t worth all that blood,” said Myers, who served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 27 years.
Back in power
The Taliban, a militant group that ran the country in the late 1990s, stormed across Afghanistan on Sunday, Aug. 15, capturing all major cities in a matter of days, as Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the U.S. and its allies melted away.
The U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 ousted the insurgents from power, but they never left. After they blitzed across the country in recent days, the Western-backed government that has run the country for 20 years collapsed. Afghans, fearing for the future, raced to the Kabul Airport, one of the last routes out of the country.
American troops drove out the Taliban in a matter of months when they invaded to root out al-Qaida, which orchestrated the 9/11 attacks while being harbored by the Taliban. As the U.S. focus shifted to Iraq, the Taliban began to regroup and in recent years took over much of the Afghan countryside.
Last year, then-President Donald Trump announced a plan to pull out and signed a deal with the Taliban that limited U.S. military action against them.
President Joe Biden then announced that the last troops would leave by the end of August.
‘We just left’
Kerry Thompson, Eastern Oregon University’s military veteran coordinator, who served in Afghanistan as member of the U.S. Army’s ground forces for nine months over 2001 and 2002, is also crushed to see what is happening.
“It is heartbreaking,” he said.
Like Myers, Thompson said he is shaken by the realization that the United States poured so much into Afghanistan before abruptly pulling out.
“We were there for 20 years and then we just left,” he said.
Thompson believes it is too late to repair the damage that has been done by abandoning the effort.
“I think that if we did anything now, we would be back to a full-scale war,” he said.
The Army veteran wishes that steps had been taken in the withdrawal from Afghanistan that would not have left the nation so destabilized.
A slap in the face
U.S. Marine Corps veteran Ron Rees of Cove, who served in Vietnam, said that seeing news reports of the Taliban takeover is a jolting experience.
“It is hard to watch,” he said. “It is so unreal.”
He feels terrible for the veterans who made untold sacrifices to build up Afghanistan, including those who did multiple tours of duty that placed enormous stress on the soldiers and their families. Rees said each time they went back, they increased their odds of being seriously wounded or killed.
“Going back and back was like playing Russian roulette,” he said.
The Cove veteran said the withdrawal is a slap in the face to U.S. armed forces.
“It is disrespectful to our military,” he said.
Rees wishes politicians were as loyal as soldiers.
“A soldier will never turn their back on anyone, but politicians will,” he said.
Is Iraq next?
Lou Gerber of La Grande, who served in the Oregon National Guard in Iraq for about a year, fears that nation could also succumb to the Taliban.
“Iraq could be the next to fall,” he said.
Speaking of the immediate future, Gerber, who served in the U.S. military for more than 40 years, fears for Afghanistan’s residents.
“Thousands of people will suffer at the hands of the Taliban,” he said.
The veteran is heartened that steps are being taken to protect those in Afghanistan who helped the United States and now may be sought out by the Taliban as a result.
The White House said 13 flights on Aug. 17 airlifted 1,100 U.S. citizens, permanent residents and their families from the Kabul airport, adding that the pace was expected to pick up Aug. 18 and through the week.
Still, this does not buffer Gerber’s overall feelings about what is happening.
“It is just sad,” Gerber said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.