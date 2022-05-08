LA GRANDE — The chilly temperatures the Grande Ronde and Wallowa valleys have been experiencing will warm slightly in the second part of this week, according to the National Weather Service.
“We will have a gradual warming trend in the next half of the week," said Brandon Lawhorn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
Still the temperatures will remain below average for this time of the year.
“It has been unseasonably cold," Lawhorn said.
Forecasters are projecting that La Grande will have high temperatures of 55 degrees on Tuesday, May 10; 57 degrees on Wednesday, May 11, and Thursday, May 12; and 56 degrees on Friday, May 13. La Grande’s low temperatures are expected to be 32 degrees on May 10, 35 degrees on May 11, 37 degrees on May 12 and 39 degrees on May 13.
Enterprise is predicted to have temperatures of 51 degrees on May 10, 53 degrees on May 11, 54 degrees on May 12 and 51 degrees on May 13. Enterprise’s low temperatures are projected to be 26 degrees on May 10, 29 degrees on May 11, 31 degrees on May 12 and 31 degrees on May 13.
Lawhorn said the cold weather over the past weekend and through May 10 was caused by a broad low-pressure system that brought in cold air from Canada. After May 11, another low-pressure system will be moving into the region, bringing in air from British Columbia and the Gulf of Alaska.
“It will be from a similar track but it will not be pulling in as much cold air," Lawhorn said.
The low-pressure system is expected to bring in some moisture, according to the National Weather Service, which is projecting that La Grande and Enterprise will have a slight chance of rain on May 13.
Conditions in Meacham will be similar to those in La Grande and Enterprise over the next four days, according to the National Weather Service. Meacham is projected to have temperatures of 50 degrees on May 10, 53 degrees on May 11 and May 12, and 52 degrees on May 13. Meacham’s lows are forecast to be 28 degrees on May 10 (with a slight chance of snow), 31 degrees on May 11, 32 degrees on May 12 and 35 degrees on May 13.
