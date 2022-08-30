LA GRANDE — Handcarts can make people feel like they are turning back the hands of time, something Kaylee Carpenter, a La Grande High School student, understands well.

Carpenter is one of 270 youth and 100 adults from Union, Wallowa, Baker and Grant counties with the Church of Jesus Christ Church of Latter-day Saints who participated in a pioneer trek earlier this month. It was a small scale reenactment of pioneers who pulled handcarts while crossing the plains and moving into the Salt Lake Valley in Utah from 1856 to 1860. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer. Contact him at 541-624-6016 or dmason@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.