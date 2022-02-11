LA GRANDE — The La Grande City Council is set to say goodbye to some familiar faces.
Two council members, Gary Lillard and John Bozarth, along with Mayor Steve Clements, announced earlier this month they will not be running in the upcoming elections in November.
Lillard and Bozarth have each served many years within the city, taking part in the council and other committees. Both councilors will continue serving on the council until their terms expire at the beginning of the regular session in January 2023.
“I’ve been doing this for a good long while,” Lillard said of the decision. “I just decided that it was time.”
Lillard, a La Grande native, has served positions with the city for nearly 30 years. Now retired, the councilor previously worked as a manager and interim superintendent at Camp Riverbend Youth Transitional Facility.
For Lillard, serving in city government boiled down to giving back to his hometown and doing his part.
“I was born and raised here, and it was just something I really wanted to do as someone loyal to their hometown and wanting to give back,” he said.
Lillard previously served on the planning commission, during which time La Grande constructed the new fire station. The city councilor also played a role during the creation of Cook Memorial Library and the implementation of the Quiet Zone in La Grande — the ban on train whistles in the city stands out as one of Lillard’s fondest accomplishments.
“That was quite a task, but with the help of some really committed citizens we pulled that off,” he said. “I think that’s something that most people have been pleased with.”
Bozarth, who declined to comment, served multiple positions within the city over the last few decades. He won a seat on the city council in 2010 after previously serving a 6-1/2 year stint as a council member.
Bozarth previously served on the La Grande budget committee for three years and four years on the planning commission. He was elected to the council in the fall of 2020 to serve another term, which filled in the gap at Position 6. As a whole, Bozarth served more than 10 years on the council and more than 20 years with the city.
Both councilors were tasked with helping the city stay afloat through the COVID-19 pandemic. The council was dedicated to keeping local businesses alive and doing what it could to provide funding and resources.
“It’s certainly been among the most difficult challenges I have faced as a councilor in 20 years,” Lillard said. “I think that ultimately as a city government, we were able to help people in business particularly who really needed the help by being able to assign funds to a system with a variety of issues.”
Lillard noted that a primary motivation of taking up work within the city was the ability to assist and interact with citizens in the local community. In addition, Lillard noted that La Grande seemingly lacks a detrimental partisan divide among its elected officials that can be a strain in other cities, which has made conversations and meetings civil and respectful over the years.
“We haven’t had some of these issues you hear about in other areas,” he said. “I think that’s something that we as a council and as a city and community as a whole can be really proud of.”
