LA GRANDE — Union County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Powers on Thursday, July 28, denied the defense attorney’s motion for a mistrial in the Ronald Lee murder trial.

Lee is charged with killing his wife, Loretta Williams, in Cove in November 2018. They were in the process of getting divorced at the time.

Isabella Crowley is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6014 or icrowley@lagrandeobserver.com.

