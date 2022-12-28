LA GRANDE — Pat Caldwell remembered the first time he met Bob Moody like it was yesterday.
It was 1991, and Caldwell, then a 24-year-old aspiring journalist, was looking to get his foot in the door of the newspaper business. Moody was the venerable publisher of The Observer.
“Bob knew my older brothers and my mom. I had just graduated from Eastern and wasn't sure what I wanted to do,” said Caldwell, a former editor of the Argus Observer in Ontario. “My mom suggested I go down to the paper and talk to Bob. I remember going into his office and sitting there and telling him I'd sweep floors — I just wanted to get into journalism.”
Moody, who served as publisher of The Observer from 1974 until 1997, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Grande Ronde Hospital at the age of 90.
Caldwell recalled that a few weeks after his visit with Moody, the publisher offered him a job as a part-time sportswriter.
Caldwell, who has continued his journalism career, said he's always been grateful for the opportunity Moody gave him.
“I was as green and inexperienced as a person could be, but Bob encouraged me to stick with it and I will never forget that,” he said. “He was, in a sense, the last of a breed of unique Oregon newspapermen. He gave me my first opportunity based on nothing more than my eagerness. He took a chance and I will always be grateful.”
A long career
Moody's newspaper career began in 1943, when he started working for the Bend Bulletin as a carrier at the age of 11.
He later worked under Les Schwab, the entrepreneur who would go on to found one of the nation's most successful tire companies, in the Bulletin's circulation department. Schwab promoted Moody to a director position in the newspaper's circulation department while he was still in high school.
Moody received tremendous guidance from Schwab but paid a price for working for the future tire magnate. Schwab was a softball player who practiced pitching during breaks at the Bulletin. Moody caught many of Schwab's pitches. One of Moody's fingers was jammed from catching Schwab's pitches, something that would linger with Moody for many years.
After graduating high school, Moody served in the Navy from 1950 to 1954.
Upon returning from military service, he went back to work at the Bulletin. This was around the time the paper was purchased by Robert Chandler, who would found the Western Communications newspaper chain.
Chandler, who died in 1996, promoted Moody into management and named Moody publisher of the Redmond Spokesman, a Western Communications newspaper, in 1971.
Moody served as the Spokesman's publisher until 1974 when he was named the publisher of The Observer. He remained publisher of The Observer through the end of 1997.
In a 2005 story about his induction into the Oregon Newspaper Hall of Fame, Moody recalled the advice Chandler gave him prior to arriving in Union County.
“He told me, 'You can turn yourself into the most popular guy in town or you can run a good newspaper,'" Moody recalled.
Moody heeded the advice. It is one reason his career path continued to rise. While based in La Grande, Moody was promoted to vice president of Western Communications in 1985. In this capacity, he oversaw two other WesCom papers, the Baker City Herald and later the Hermiston Herald.
“Bob was an iconic newspaper publisher,” said Kari Borgen, a former publisher of the Baker City Herald. “He ran one of the most successful businesses in La Grande and was well respected by the community and his employees. He loved La Grande, EOU, his family, and his leadership reflected that.”
Earning respect in the workplace
Former employees of Moody’s expressed deep admiration for him.
“He was the epitome of the word gentleman. He was a sharp businessman and a terrific human being, He was one of the good guys,” said John Pritchett, of Crescent City, California, who worked a total of two years in The Observer newsroom in the early and mid 1980s.
Pritchett also respected Moody’s work as a decision maker.
“He had the ability to make decisions. He wasn’t afraid to make tough ones,” Pritchett said.
Ted Kramer served as The Observer's sports editor from 1977 to 1982 and as editor of the Redmond Spokesman for 13-1/2 years before returning to The Observer in 1995, where he served as editor of the paper until 2012. Kramer returned to La Grande primarily for the opportunity to work for Moody again.
“Bob was a great newspaperman, in every sense of the word. He wasn’t a trained journalist, but he knew the value of local journalism,” he said. “He also knew the importance of the community, and the value of listening to readers. He didn’t sacrifice ethics or refrain from covering tough stories. The community respected him for that.”
Kramer said Moody built The Observer into one of the best small daily newspapers in the state.
“For many years in the 1970s, ’80s and early ’90s — all prior to the Internet — The Observer had the highest saturation rate (how many households subscribed) in the state,” he said. “It was something like 80% or 90%. Absolutely astounding. And much of that was attributable to the kind of man and publisher that Bob was.”
Frank Everidge, who was hired in the press room in 1978, remembers Moody as a “mentor.”
“He kind of raised me up in the paper world. He was a great boss. A lot of good stories about that man,” he said.
Outside of work
Moody was an active member of the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association and the Oregon Newspapers Foundation. He served as president of the ONPA board 1994-95 and was president of the Oregon Newspapers Foundation 1995-96 and 1996-97.
Moody became well known for his work in community service while in La Grande. He was a member of the Union County Chamber of Commerce, an active Boy Scout volunteer, a member of the Union County Youth Services Commission board and chairman of the Union County Smoke Management Committee. He also was involved with many other community service organizations.
“Bob was salt of the earth and a man who could get along with just about everybody. He had a sense about him and people recognized that,” Kramer said. “He could be tough, but he was always caring. He was just a very special person.”
Moody was a member of the Eastern Oregon University Foundation's executive board and a member of the La Grande Community Library Foundation.
He and his wife Bev, who died Dec. 6, were married for 67 years. They would have celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on Dec. 24.
